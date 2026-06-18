KNEC flags viral claim on recruitment of non-teachers for national exams as fake

The Kenya National Examinations Council (KNEC) on June 17, 2026, dismissed as fake a viral social media post claiming it plans to recruit non-teachers as examination supervisors, invigilators, and examiners.

The post, widely shared online, alleged the move was intended to enhance transparency, neutrality, and public trust in the management of national examinations, prompting KNEC to issue a warning.

The post, circulated online under the branding of a social media account identified as “JOSEE GEN-Z”, carried the headline: “Breaking News: KNEC to Recruit Non-Teachers as Examination Supervisors, Invigilators and Examiners.”

It further claimed that the purported changes were intended to introduce a new system of examination management focused on independence and transparency.

According to the post, the proposed move would “reduce conflict of interest”, “strengthen examination integrity”, “introduce independent supervision”, and promote “independence, neutrality, public trust, transparency and accountability” in the administration of national examinations.

The publication also carried a message describing the alleged reforms as “a move towards more credible, transparent and independent management of Kenya’s national examinations.”

However, KNEC has distanced itself from the claims, categorically labelling the publication as fake.

In a public alert, the examination council identified the circulating content as false information and warned members of the public against treating it as an official communication from the institution.

The misleading post featured examination-related imagery, including examination materials marked “Confidential – Do Not Open”, alongside references to KNEC’s official social media handles and website, creating the impression that the information originated from the council.

The publication also included messaging associated with the social media account behind the post, including the phrases “Educate, Inform, Empower” and “Stay Informed, Stay Empowered.”

The claim quickly attracted attention online because of its suggestion that non-teachers could be enlisted to supervise, invigilate, and examine candidates during national assessments.

It also appeared to frame the alleged recruitment as part of broader efforts to strengthen confidence in the examination process by introducing independent oversight mechanisms.

The post stated that the initiative would help “reduce conflict of interest”, “strengthen examination integrity”, “introduce independent supervision”, and promote “independence, neutrality, public trust, transparency and accountability”.

Despite the detailed presentation, KNEC has clarified that the information did not originate from the council and should not be regarded as authentic.

The fake post alert serves as a reminder of the increasing prevalence of misinformation on social media platforms, where fabricated announcements can spread rapidly and be mistaken for official notices.

KNEC's warning reaffirms the importance of verifying information through recognised institutional channels before sharing or acting on it.

The council urged the public to disregard the viral publication and rely on official KNEC communication platforms for accurate updates regarding national examinations, recruitment processes, and examination management policies.

The alert comes as public institutions continue to grapple with the challenge of false information being circulated online under the guise of official announcements.