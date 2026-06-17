Visa partners with BAKE Awards to boost financial access for Kenya’s digital creators

Digital creators in Kenya are set to benefit from improved financial access following a partnership between a global payments company and a local creators association during the 10th BAKE Awards in Nairobi. The collaboration aims to strengthen how influencers, bloggers, and independent publishers receive payments, access global markets, and manage their online earnings.

Visa has partnered with the Bloggers Association of Kenya for the 10th edition of the BAKE Awards, held in Nairobi. The partnership was announced on June 15, 2026, and is focused on promoting financial inclusion within Kenya’s expanding creator economy.

Under the deal, the Lifestyle Category of the awards will receive support designed to help digital storytellers and influencers access secure payment systems, cross-border monetisation tools, and financial digital literacy. Organisers say the initiative responds to growing demand for structured financial systems in a sector that is increasingly becoming a source of income and entrepreneurship.

The 2026 BAKE Awards theme, “The Creator Economy: Turning Content into Capital,” reflects the growing shift where digital content is being turned into income-generating work and business opportunities.

Visa said the initiative is intended to address key financial challenges facing creators, including limited access to global payment systems, inconsistent brand payout structures, and exposure to fraud risks.

“The creator economy in Kenya has evolved past mere entertainment, it is a formidable driver of youth employment and financial innovation. Through the 10th annual BAKE Awards, Visa is proud to champion the Lifestyle vertical. Our goal is to ensure that local creators are equipped with secure, bank-grade digital financial solutions that allow them to fluidly receive global payouts, manage cross-border e-commerce, and treat their digital footprint as a scalable business.” Visa Kenya Country Manager John Njoroge announced at the event.

BAKE Chairperson Kennedy Kachwanya said the partnership reflects closer alignment between the creative sector and formal financial systems as creators seek more stable ways to earn from their work.

“We are delighted to welcome Visa as a pillar partner for our 10th-anniversary awards. Having a global fintech pioneer validate our space is exactly what the industry needs as we focus on turning creative content into tangible capital. This collaboration bridges the creative community with institutional financial systems.”

Public voting for the 2026 edition is ongoing ahead of the final ceremony later this month.

The Winners Gala Night is scheduled for June 27 in Nairobi, where winners across all categories will be recognised, including the Visa-supported Lifestyle Category.

The BAKE Awards feature 23 categories covering blogging, podcasting, video production, and social media storytelling.

Organisers say the 10th edition marks a milestone for Kenya’s digital media space as creators increasingly move into structured, revenue-generating work supported by global financial networks.

The partnership also aligns with Visa’s wider operations across more than 200 countries and territories, focusing on secure and inclusive digital payment systems for individuals and businesses.