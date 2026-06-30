Entertainment
Radio Generation's Hanifa Adan among BAKE award winners as Kenya's top creators honoured
Hanifa, who co-hosts Generation Report on Radio Generation, won the Social Issues and Active Citizenship category during the awards.
Hanifa, who co-hosts Generation Report on Radio Generation, won the Social Issues and Active Citizenship category during the awards.
Visa highlighted that the initiative aims to address key financial challenges facing creators, including limited access to global payment systems, inconsistent brand payout structures, and exposure to fraud risks