Former CBK governor proposes new benefit for mobile money customers
The proposal is contained in his comments on the Draft National Payment System Policy, which seeks to reshape the rules governing Kenya’s payments sector.
The proposal is contained in his comments on the Draft National Payment System Policy, which seeks to reshape the rules governing Kenya’s payments sector.
Data contained in the Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) Bank Supervision Annual Report 2025 shows that 788,853 deposit accounts had balances of Sh500,000 or more by December last year.
According to the President, the Government and the Central Bank were forced to tighten monetary policy and introduce fiscal measures in response to those challenges.
Kenya Re Head of Marketing Sally Waigumo said Takaful's emphasis on mutual assistance and shared responsibility could provide an alternative approach to insurance, particularly for communities exposed to economic and climate-related risks
At the international level, the Islamic Financial Services Board has also placed Sharia governance at the centre of confidence and financial stability in the sector. In 2025, it adopted principles aimed at strengthening supervisory oversight of Sharia governance across Islamic banks, takaful institutions and Islamic capital-market institutions
Speaking at the Islamic Finance Forum and Dialogue Conference 2026 at the Radisson Blu Arboretum in Nairobi on Thursday, Sheikh Rashid called for reforms to create a stronger legal and regulatory environment for Sharia-compliant financial services
Speaking at the Islamic Finance Forum and Dialogue Conference 2026 organised by Radio Generation on Thursday, Asmali said Kenya’s history of financial innovation gave it an opportunity to become a leading Islamic finance hub in Africa.
The bank's approach comes as Kenya's financial inclusion landscape continues to expand, although significant gaps remain in access to and use of financial products
The First Lady said the restriction on male leadership was intended to preserve the programme’s central objective of advancing women’s economic empowerment rather than exclude men from participating in group activities
The latest setback came in April 2026 when the National Assembly turned down amendments that had been approved by the Senate. The Bill has since been taken to a Mediation Committee, further delaying its journey to the President for assent.
The system distinguishes between assistance to people in need and financing provided for genuine business activity, arguing that a loan advanced to help someone should not become a source of profit through interest
The organisers say the sector’s growth has increased interest in Shariah-compliant financial solutions, which combine ethical principles, financial stability and growing market demand
benefit ordinary citizens.
Since 2021, the bank has generated Sh7.9 billion in cumulative sustainable finance revenue, driven by demand for solutions supporting climate resilience, financial inclusion and long-term growth.
NSSF Sacco Chair Livingstone Masai said the co-operative has evolved from a small society formed by National Social Security Fund (NSSF) employees into a nationwide financial institution serving members from different organisations and individual savers.
The clarification comes after days of public anxiety sparked by reports alleging that the government planned to tap into more than Sh1 trillion held in SACCO deposits to bankroll infrastructure projects through the proposed National Infrastructure Fund and infrastructure bonds.
Speaking on Radio Generation on Thursday, he said the continued growth of SACCOs reflects their ability to address gaps that other financial institutions have been unable to fill.
The latest report on the Unclaimed Assets Trust Fund for the financial year ending June 30, 2025, shows the institution continues to face hurdles in carrying out its main responsibility of identifying beneficiaries and releasing unclaimed assets.
According to Kindiki, the new law, together with ongoing reforms in the SACCO sector, will strengthen oversight mechanisms and help safeguard deposits held by cooperative institutions.
Tobe brings more than 20 years of leadership experience across Africa's telecommunications, fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG), and consulting sectors
According to the SACCO Societies Regulatory Authority (SASRA) Quarterly Statistical and Soundness Report released by The Sacco Regulator on Monday, for the period ending March 2026, lending to the land and housing sector remained the largest credit segment, accounting for Sh33.74 billion of the Sh115.73 billion advanced across all economic sectors
Speaking during the 2026 World MSME Day celebrations at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC) in Nairobi on Saturday, Ruto said the fund has become a key part of the government's plan to bring more Kenyans into the formal financial system and support enterprise growth.
The CapitalPay Managing Director noted that Kenya’s digital transformation accelerated between 2008 and 2010, driven by increased access to mobile devices, internet connectivity, and innovative financial services
The platform converts satellite imagery, climate data, and mobile usage information into financial profiles that allow previously excluded farmers to access formal financial services
Visa highlighted that the initiative aims to address key financial challenges facing creators, including limited access to global payment systems, inconsistent brand payout structures, and exposure to fraud risks
The survey places diaspora remittances among Kenya’s strongest foreign exchange earners, at times surpassing key traditional export sectors.ey
Speaking during the event, Ruto confirmed that he will personally join the Sacco and contribute to its initial capital base following consultations with Cooperatives and MSMEs Cabinet Secretary Wycliffe Oparanya.
The Cabinet Secretary said one of the government’s flagship programmes, the Hustler Fund, has so far reached more than 27 million Kenyans through collateral-free digital loans of up to Sh150,000.
Kenya Development Corporation has opened fully online applications for the SAFER Fund, a World Bank-backed programme to expand affordable credit for MSMEs. SACCOs, microfinance banks and Tier III lenders can apply between May 5 and June 2, 2026.
Safaricom CEO Peter Ndegwa said M-Pesa processes about Sh103.2 billion daily through more than 500 million transactions across seven markets, following installation of infrastructure capable of 10,000 transactions per second. He spoke in Nairobi at the Connected Africa Summit.