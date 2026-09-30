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Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Radio Generation Kenya

financial inclusion

Premier Bank seeks greater trust in Shariah-compliant products
Business

Premier Bank seeks greater trust in Shariah-compliant products

At the international level, the Islamic Financial Services Board has also placed Sharia governance at the centre of confidence and financial stability in the sector. In 2025, it adopted principles aimed at strengthening supervisory oversight of Sharia governance across Islamic banks, takaful institutions and Islamic capital-market institutions

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SACCOs disburse Sh33.74bn for land and housing in first quarter of 2026
Business

SACCOs disburse Sh33.74bn for land and housing in first quarter of 2026

According to the SACCO Societies Regulatory Authority (SASRA) Quarterly Statistical and Soundness Report released by The Sacco Regulator on Monday, for the period ending March 2026, lending to the land and housing sector remained the largest credit segment, accounting for Sh33.74 billion of the Sh115.73 billion advanced across all economic sectors

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