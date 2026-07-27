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Sakaja warns against illegal tree cutting in Nairobi
The Governor emphasized that many of Nairobi’s trees have taken decades to mature and are an irreplaceable part of the city’s environmental heritage.
The Governor emphasized that many of Nairobi’s trees have taken decades to mature and are an irreplaceable part of the city’s environmental heritage.
The petition was signed by Parklands Residents Association Secretary General Teddy Obiero, who faulted the county's Forestry Department for allegedly approving tree-cutting requests without conducting adequate inspections or exploring options that would allow the trees to remain standing.