Kenya second behind Angola in Davis Cup

Kenya’s national tennis team kept their hopes alive by registering a 2-1 win on Thursday, Day Two of the Davis Cup Africa IV tournament. The home side now sits second in Group A behind Angola.

Kenya’s Ismael Changawa won his singles match against Botswana’s Mark Nawa in straight sets, 6-3 and 6-1, helping Kenya improve their record to three wins and three losses.

“We are taking it day by day. We might not have started as strongly as we would have wished, but we are growing into the championship. Everything has to be step by step,” said Ismael Changawa after his match at the Nairobi Club in Kenya’s capital.

The second singles match went to three sets, with Kenya’s Kael Shah losing the first set 5-7, recovering to win the second 6-2, before dropping the third set 2-6 to Botswana’s Ntungamili Raguin.

The prodigy, who plies his trade in the United States of America, partnered with Zayyan Virani to defeat Botswana’s Batsomi Marobela and Ntungamili Raguin 2-1 in the doubles match, winning 6-3, 4-6 and 6-3. The doubles fixture was the final match of the day.

Kenya will face Ghana on Friday at the same venue in a Group A encounter, while Angola will take on Botswana.