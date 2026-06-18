Senator Shakila demands answers over KDF land acquisition in Lamu

Lamu Senator Shakila Abdalla has sought a formal statement from the Senate Standing Committee on Lands, Environment and Natural Resources over the acquisition of land by the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) in Kililana and neighbouring villages in Lamu County.

The senator raised concerns about the transparency of the acquisition process, compensation of affected residents and the continued expansion of military facilities in the area, saying local communities deserve clear answers regarding the use of their ancestral land.

In her request to the committee, Abdalla noted that residents of Kililana and surrounding villages have over the years cooperated with the Government in the compulsory acquisition of land for various development projects. However, she said the process has been marred by persistent complaints from affected families.

According to the senator, residents have raised concerns over alleged inadequate compensation, delays in payment and claims that some government agencies occupied larger portions of land than were initially agreed upon during acquisition negotiations.

She further pointed to the Government’s recent acquisition of additional land through the KDF for the expansion of military-related infrastructure in the region. Among the projects cited is the construction of an airstrip in the Magogoni area, a move that has sparked fresh concerns among local communities over the impact on their livelihoods and land rights.

Abdalla urged the committee to establish the total acreage of land acquired by the Government through the KDF in the affected areas. She also called for a review of the procedures followed during the acquisition process, including gazette notices, valuation reports and compliance with legal requirements.

The lawmaker further asked the committee to determine whether adequate public participation was undertaken before the land was occupied, stressing that community involvement is a critical component of land acquisition processes.

In addition, she requested a detailed account of compensation paid to affected individuals and families, including the timelines for settling any outstanding balances owed to residents.

The senator also wants the committee to outline measures being taken to address grievances from members of the community who argue that the compensation awarded was unfair and insufficient to restore their livelihoods after surrendering their land.

The committee is expected to respond to the concerns and provide clarity on the acquisition process, compensation arrangements and the status of ongoing military infrastructure projects in the area.