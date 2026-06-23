Health and Wellness
Ruto issues stern warning to hospitals over illegal outpatient charges
President Ruto warned that some hospitals were still unlawfully charging patients despite government funding arrangements already covering the services.
President Ruto warned that some hospitals were still unlawfully charging patients despite government funding arrangements already covering the services.
The package would cover antenatal care, delivery services, Caesarean sections, newborn care, immunisation, nutritional support and postnatal care for all registered beneficiaries, including those unable to consistently remit SHIF contributions.
Health CS Aden Duale said the private sector is central to Kenya’s health reforms and Universal Health Coverage, citing SHA disbursements of Sh137.4 billion. He also warned against malpractice and outlined financing, supply chain and digital reforms.