KURA launches tender for Sh10.8 billion Nairobi Smart Traffic Project

The Kenya Urban Roads Authority (KURA) has launched a Sh10.8 billion tender for the second phase of Nairobi's Intelligent Transport System (ITS), paving the way for a major upgrade of the city's traffic management network through smart technologies, road improvements and new transport infrastructure.

The project, which is backed by financing from the Export-Import Bank of Korea through the Economic Development Cooperation Fund (EDCF), is expected to improve traffic flow and mobility across Nairobi by combining infrastructure expansion with modern traffic control systems.

In a procurement notice issued on Tuesday, KURA said the programme will focus on upgrading junctions, installing intelligent transport technologies, strengthening traffic enforcement and enhancing surveillance capabilities across key sections of the city.

According to the authority, the project aims to improve traffic management and mobility in Nairobi through a combination of road infrastructure upgrades and deployment of intelligent transport technologies.

KURA stated that the successful contractor will undertake “the detailed design and construction of civil works for improvement and upgrade of sixty (80) junctions configuration to meet the adequate capacity for traffic demand.”

The contract also includes the installation of a wide range of traffic management equipment designed to support real-time monitoring and control of traffic movement.

According to the tender notice, works will include the “installation of ITS field equipment, including sixty (80) Traffic Signal Systems, sixty (60) CCTV cameras, thirteen (13) Vehicle Detector Systems (VDS), two (2) Variable Message Signs (VMS), sixty (60) Vehicle Enforcement Systems (VES), Street lights.”

Beyond the intelligent transport systems, the project will also involve the construction of a new bridge and the extension of two existing bridges to improve connectivity and ease movement within the city.

The scope of works further covers training programmes, skills transfer initiatives and technical support aimed at ensuring effective operation of the system after completion.

KURA noted that “the Design-Build works, including commissioning and test operation, shall be completed within a period of thirty (30) months from the Commencement Date.”

The authority added that after the project is handed over, “the Contractor shall provide and deploy experts for a period of four (4) years to provide operational support and to assist the Employer in achieving sustainable operation and maintenance of the Works.”

The procurement will be undertaken through Competitive Bidding procedures under EDCF guidelines and is open only to firms whose nationality is that of the Republic of Korea.

Interested bidders have been invited to obtain tender documents from KURA and inspect project records at the authority's offices in Nairobi.

A mandatory pre-tender site visit has been scheduled for June 23, 2026, at the KURA Children's Traffic Park along Nyerere Road, while a pre-bid conference will be held at the authority's headquarters to address issues arising from the procurement process.

KURA said all bids must be accompanied by a bid security of USD 1 million, equivalent to about Sh129 million.

Tender submissions will close on August 4, 2026, at 11:00 am Nairobi time.

The authority further stated that late submissions will not be accepted and urged interested firms to regularly check its website for any clarifications or addenda issued before the deadline.