KURA announces three-hour traffic disruption on Outer Ring road
According to the authority’s work sequence, traffic will initially be maintained at restricted speeds between noon and 1pm as machinery is positioned along the affected section.
According to the authority’s work sequence, traffic will initially be maintained at restricted speeds between noon and 1pm as machinery is positioned along the affected section.
Speaking after a church service at St. Austin's Church in Westlands on Sunday, Sakaja said the officers would undergo intensive training tailored to Nairobi's unique security challenges as part of a broader effort to improve policing and public safety.
The drainage works form part of routine road infrastructure improvements aimed at enhancing stormwater management and protecting the highway from damage caused by surface runoff
Nairobi Regional Police Commander Issa Mohammed Mohamud, who swore the affidavit on behalf of the Inspector General of Police, argues that conservatory orders issued by Justice Lawrence Mugambi on July 9, 2025 did not prohibit police from putting up roadblocks, security checkpoints or diverting traffic.
The initiative will modernise traffic management through upgraded junctions, smart traffic signals, CCTV surveillance and enforcement systems, while also including bridge construction and long-term operational support aimed at improving mobility across Nairobi
The works form part of the wider Valley Road Viaduct project, which is aimed at easing chronic congestion in Nairobi by separating through traffic from local traffic entering the city centre.
KURA explained that the affected sections would be accessible under controlled traffic arrangements as contractors undertake bridge construction works within the project area
The Nairobi Expressway will be among the most affected routes, with traffic suspended in both directions between James Gichuru Road and Jomo Kenyatta International Airport. The closure on the expressway is scheduled to start at 10 pm on Saturday and continue until 3 pm on Sunday.