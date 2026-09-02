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Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Radio Generation Kenya

Traffic management

Police defend June 25 Nairobi roadblocks, deny defying court order
Corridors of Justice

Police defend June 25 Nairobi roadblocks, deny defying court order

Nairobi Regional Police Commander Issa Mohammed Mohamud, who swore the affidavit on behalf of the Inspector General of Police, argues that conservatory orders issued by Justice Lawrence Mugambi on July 9, 2025 did not prohibit police from putting up roadblocks, security checkpoints or diverting traffic.

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