Bob Omamo flags urban pressure, poor planning in Kileleshwa ward bid

Rapid urban growth in Kileleshwa Ward has put pressure on roads, housing, drainage and basic services, prompting Kileleshwa MCA aspirant Bob Omamo to warn that lack of coordinated planning and weak public engagement is worsening the situation.

He says the ward needs urgent structure in development, stronger security measures and regular consultation with residents to address rising concerns.

Speaking during a Radio Generation interview on Wednesday, Omamo said his bid for elective office is driven by long personal experience living in the area and observing how it has changed over the years.

He described himself as a businessman and strategic planner who has lived in Kileleshwa for more than two decades.

“I've lived in Kileleshwa for over 20 years, so all my working life I lived in Kileleshwa. I've been there from the times when there was order, before the unplanned development began in the place. So I resonate with the issues of the place because I've lived them. I've built my family there as well. My son goes to school there, and when I felt I saw things were not going right, I just felt that now is the right time to step in, to be the change that Kileleshwa will need,” he explained.

Kileleshwa Ward is one of five wards in Dagoretti North Constituency under Nairobi County. It includes areas such as Kileleshwa, Riverside, Muthangari and parts of Chiromo, and sits about five kilometres west of Nairobi’s central business district.

The ward is represented in the Nairobi County Assembly by Robert Alai, while the area’s Member of Parliament is Beatrice Elachi. Recent public discussions in the area have focused on uncontrolled construction, pressure on infrastructure and the need for sustainable urban growth.

Omamo said rapid development and population increase have outpaced infrastructure expansion, leading to daily challenges for residents.

“The issues have to do with unplanned development that has led to pressure on the infrastructure. We end up having lots of traffic jams because there are people building apartments, but the infrastructure is not being expanded. That leads to issues with poor drainage, sewer problems and water challenges,” he stated.

He said one of his key priorities, if elected, would be pushing for a clear physical development plan to guide construction and service delivery within the ward.

“By lobbying for a development plan within the county assembly, it would go a long way because there are buildings coming up, but there is not enough planning for the infrastructure.”

Security also emerged as a major concern in his remarks, which he linked to gaps in street lighting across parts of the ward.

“There are people who've been attacked because of the dark streets. There are places where we have street lights, but then there are no lights. We have the poles, but there are no lights in them. So there has been an increase in insecurity in the place as well,” the businessman highlighted.

He further argued that many of the ward’s challenges could be reduced through stronger and more consistent engagement between leaders and residents.

“One thing I'll do that they have definitely not been doing is engaging people more, talking to the residents, having forums to engage the residents so that we can engage and find solutions together, and then go and push for legislation in the house.”

Omamo added that public participation should not be distant or symbolic, but practical and accessible to residents across all parts of Kileleshwa.

He said that, if elected, he plans to organise regular stakeholder forums and town hall meetings bringing together residents and professionals to jointly shape priorities and solutions for the ward.