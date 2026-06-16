Nationwide crackdown looms as Kanja issues tough order on gang activity

Inspector-General of Police Douglas Kanja has directed police commanders across the country to move aggressively against criminal gangs, signalling a tougher security response as concerns grow over organised groups linked to violence and public disorder.

Addressing senior police officers during a high-level security summit at the National Police Leadership Academy in Ng’ong on Tuesday, June 16, 2026, Kanja said the National Police Service would not allow criminal gangs to regain ground in any part of the country.

“There will be zero tolerance for criminal gangs and operational negligence. Commanders must act decisively and restore order without delay,” he said.

The police chief used the meeting to rally commanders to strengthen security operations and remain alert to changing threats facing the country. He praised senior officers for their commitment in addressing security challenges and maintaining stability in different regions.

Kanja said commanders must embrace practical and effective approaches that make the best use of available resources while ensuring the safety of citizens, residents and visitors.

According to the National Police Service, the Inspector-General made it clear that commanders would be expected to take immediate action against criminal groups operating within their areas of responsibility.

“He issued a stern warning against the resurgence of criminal gangs and declared a zero-tolerance policy towards operational negligence. He further ordered immediate and decisive action to combat the threat posed by these gangs across the country,” NPS said in a statement.

The Inspector-General further urged officers to rely more on intelligence gathering and preventive policing, noting that criminal activities continue to evolve and require law enforcement agencies to respond with equal speed.

His remarks come at a time when concerns are mounting over incidents involving organised groups accused of disrupting public events and engaging in acts of violence.

The issue recently drew attention from Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen following the disruption of a meeting at All Saints Cathedral in Nairobi.

In a statement posted on his official X account on Sunday, June 14, 2026, Murkomen said that while the country’s security situation remained stable, the growing trend of politically linked goonism posed a challenge that could not be ignored.

“Even as the country remains safe and secure, goonism perpetrated by actors across the political divide continues to pose a challenge, as witnessed in the recent unfortunate incident at All Saints Cathedral,” Murkomen said.

The June 12 incident interrupted a post-budget dialogue organised by civil society organisations after groups of alleged attackers entered the cathedral compound and forced their way into the venue.

Footage captured by CCTV cameras later showed the individuals arriving in separate groups before disrupting the meeting, an incident that has since renewed debate over organised violence and the need for stronger action against those behind it.