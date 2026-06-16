Land ownership dispute threatens progress of Nairobi River restoration project

A dispute over land ownership and public participation has emerged as a new challenge to the Nairobi Rivers Basin Regeneration Programme, with residents from Kangemi and Dagoretti asking Parliament to intervene before the project moves further.

The concerns were raised before the National Assembly Departmental Committee on Environment, Forestry and Mining on Tuesday, June 16, 2026, where petitioners argued that communities living along the Nairobi Stream and its tributaries were not adequately involved during the planning stages of the initiative.

Led by Joseph Ngure and Mugo Gichenga, the residents said they are legitimate freehold landowners whose families have occupied the affected land since 1959. They warned that ongoing and planned activities linked to river restoration could affect private property through dredging operations and the enforcement of riparian boundaries.

The petitioners told lawmakers that they support environmental conservation efforts but want authorities to first address concerns surrounding land rights and engagement with affected communities.

Among their demands are the suspension of activities affecting riparian land until consultations are completed, protection against forced evictions or demolitions without due process, and strict observance of legally recognised boundaries.

“We have proof that we are the original owners of the land,” Mugo Gichenga told MPs. “The only challenge is that several subdivisions have been done. We seek your intervention to stop this process until we are sufficiently heard and an amicable way forward is reached.”

During the session, committee members sought clarification on whether the petitioners had engaged institutions responsible for environmental management and land administration.

Beatrice Kemei questioned whether the residents had presented their concerns to the National Environment Management Authority (NEMA), while Leo Wamuthende stressed the importance of consultations on ownership verification and any compensation arrangements that may arise if private property is affected.

Committee Vice Chairperson Charles Kamuren said the committee would gather information from relevant agencies before conducting an inspection of the affected areas.

“We shall write to NLC, Institute of Surveyors of Kenya, NEMA, Water Resources Authority, Nairobi River Commission, the Principal Secretary, and the local administration… before we undertake an inspection visit,” he said.

The petition comes as authorities continue implementing measures aimed at restoring Nairobi’s waterways and reducing flood risks in the city.

County officials have been targeting developments and activities that obstruct rivers and drainage channels, which have repeatedly been blamed for worsening flooding during periods of heavy rainfall.

In March this year, Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja announced plans to remove structures built along waterways as part of efforts to restore river corridors.

“We will demolish all the structures along the waterways starting this week,” Sakaja said.

The wider river restoration programme has also coincided with infrastructure upgrades. In April 2026, the Athi Water Works Development Agency temporarily shut down the Northern Collector Tunnel 1 system to facilitate improvement works, leading to water shortages in several Nairobi neighbourhoods, including Dagoretti, Kawangware, Karen and Lang’ata.

The parliamentary committee said it will engage government agencies, survey experts, local administrators and community representatives as part of its inquiry into the matter.

The review will also examine environmental approvals, historical land ownership records and other documentation connected to the Nairobi Rivers Basin regeneration programme.

Findings from the inquiry are expected to influence future implementation plans, enforcement measures and any considerations relating to compensation in areas affected by the project.