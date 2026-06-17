Naisiae Tobiko appointed new CEO of Ombudsman Commission

The Commission on Administrative Justice has appointed Naisiae Paloshe Tobiko as the new Chief Executive Officer and Commission Secretary, placing her at the helm of the Office of the Ombudsman following a competitive recruitment exercise that attracted applicants from different sectors across the country.

The Commission on Administrative Justice said the appointment followed a structured and merit-based process that saw 40 applicants submit their names for consideration, with ten shortlisted for interviews before a final decision was reached.

Tobiko will now assume office after the exit of former CEO Mercy Wambua, who resigned earlier in the year.

Wambua stepped down after tendering her resignation on January 27, which was later accepted during the Commission's 80th sitting. Her departure led to the initiation of the recruitment process to fill the vacancy and ensure continuity in leadership at the constitutional body.

The Commission said the exercise was conducted in line with Article 232 of the Constitution, the Commission on Administrative Justice Act, and Public Service Commission guidelines. It added that the process was competitive, transparent and based on clear selection criteria.

“The recruitment exercise drew "a total of forty (40) applications from highly qualified professionals drawn from diverse sectors",” the Commission said.

“The shortlisted candidates underwent a thorough assessment by an interview panel, which evaluated their leadership capabilities, strategic vision, professional competence, integrity, and capacity to provide effective stewardship of the Commission,” the commission said.

After the interviews and internal deliberations, Tobiko was selected for the top position. The Commission stated that she was identified as “the most suitable candidate for appointment to the position”.

Tobiko brings more than 15 years of experience in governance, electoral management and public administration. Before her appointment, she worked at the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission, where she served as County Elections Manager handling electoral operations, institutional planning, stakeholder engagement and financial management.

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission assigned her several senior roles during her tenure, including Manager of Commission Services, Manager of Field Services, Office Executive to the Chairperson and Constituency Elections Coordinator.

She holds a Master of Arts degree from the University of Nairobi and a Bachelor of Arts degree in Communications from Daystar University, with training in psychology and community development. She has also undertaken professional training in leadership development, elections management, public relations and public administration.

The Commission said her appointment marks a key step in strengthening leadership and governance within the institution.

“As the Accounting Officer and Chief Executive Officer of the institution, Ms. Tobiko will provide strategic and transformative leadership in the implementation of the Commission's programmes and policies, enhance operational efficiency and institutional effectiveness, strengthen stakeholder engagement, and support the realization of the Commission's strategic objectives,” the statement said.

It added that she will also play a central role in promoting administrative justice, addressing maladministration in public service, facilitating access to information and “safeguarding the rights of citizens in their interactions with public bodies.”