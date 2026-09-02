Skip to content
Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Radio Generation Kenya

Ombudsman

Ombudsman uncovers bribery network in Kenya Prisons Service
News

Ombudsman uncovers bribery network in Kenya Prisons Service

The Commission on Administrative Justice has now called for the immediate dismissal of officers who admitted wrongdoing and has referred both the implicated officers and bribe givers to the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) and the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) for further action.

By
Agriculture and Livestock Development Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe/HANDOUT
News

Ombudsman sets 21-day deadline for sugar mill records

The order comes shortly after Agriculture and Livestock Development Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe told Parliament that all assets leased under 30-year concessions will revert to government ownership once the contracts end. He defended the leases, finalized in May, as a strategic approach to attract private investment while safeguarding public property.

By
Ombudsman orders top officials out of office to face misconduct probe
News

Ombudsman orders top officials out of office to face misconduct probe

In its announcement, the Commission explained that the matter will not be handled internally alone. It will invite the Directorate of Criminal Investigations and the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission to carry out independent reviews over what the Commission described as suspected financial issues. These external probes will run alongside the internal disciplinary proceedings.

By