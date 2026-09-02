Ombudsman takes up two complaints over Siaya nuclear power plant
The Commission on Administrative Justice is now handling two separate Access to Information matters linked to the project, chairman Charles Dulo said yesterday.
The Commission on Administrative Justice is now handling two separate Access to Information matters linked to the project, chairman Charles Dulo said yesterday.
The Commission handled 813 complaints against public institutions between January and December last year. Of these, 228 cases, equivalent to 28 per cent, were concluded, while 579 were still awaiting resolution.
Monari said HELB does not operate like a one-time funding programme, explaining that money recovered from former beneficiaries is used to finance new applicants.
Tobiko will now assume office after the exit of former CEO Mercy Wambua, who resigned earlier in the year.
In a statement issued on Monday, Commission Chairperson Charles Dulo said the country was witnessing an “alarming surge” in threats, incitement and politically motivated violence targeting individuals because of their political opinions, affiliations or public expression.
The Commission noted that under Section 8 of the Act, it is empowered to investigate complaints of maladministration in public institutions, including failures in service delivery.
In a decision issued by the Office of the Ombudsman, the Commission directed KUPPET, through the Kisii Branch Executive Secretary, to facilitate access to documents requested by Mr. F.O., a union member, in a letter dated February 17, 2025.
In its findings, the Office of the Ombudsman said county officers endorsed and processed development permissions for Khaleej Towers in breach of the Physical and Land Use Planning Act, 2019, and the Local Government (Adoptive By-Laws) (Building) Order
The Commission on Administrative Justice has now called for the immediate dismissal of officers who admitted wrongdoing and has referred both the implicated officers and bribe givers to the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) and the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) for further action.
The Ombudsman has criticized TSC for merging its pension unit with general human resource functions, a move that has worsened delays and left retirees and families in limbo.
The order comes shortly after Agriculture and Livestock Development Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe told Parliament that all assets leased under 30-year concessions will revert to government ownership once the contracts end. He defended the leases, finalized in May, as a strategic approach to attract private investment while safeguarding public property.
In its announcement, the Commission explained that the matter will not be handled internally alone. It will invite the Directorate of Criminal Investigations and the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission to carry out independent reviews over what the Commission described as suspected financial issues. These external probes will run alongside the internal disciplinary proceedings.
In a statement released on September 16 and shared by the Commission on Administrative Justice (Office of the Ombudsman), the council emphasized that holding bodies over pending hospital charges is unlawful.