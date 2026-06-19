National 7s Circuit expands women’s and junior competition

The national rugby 7s circuit will now feature women’s teams competing in five of the six legs of the 2026 season, following a major format change announced by the Kenya Rugby Union (KRU).

Speaking in Nairobi during the launch of the circuit, which begins next month with the Prinsloo Sevens in Nakuru, tournament director Kevin Wambura emphasized the need to expand opportunities for women in the sport. He also hinted at plans to introduce Under-18 and Under-16 categories alongside the main competition.

“Traditionally, women’s clubs featured in only three legs of the circuit. However, KRU has expanded their participation in a deliberate effort to accelerate the growth of the women’s game and strengthen the talent pipeline for the national team,” Wambura said.

“The participating clubs in the women’s category will play five of the six legs in a move meant to spur growth for the women’s game and create a foundation for the Lionesses as they set their sights on becoming a core team in the next two years,” he added.

The women’s competition will begin at the Prinsloo Sevens in Nakuru on July 25–26 before moving to Kisumu for the Dala Sevens on August 1–2.

The circuit will then head to Nairobi for the Kabeberi Sevens on August 15–16, before travelling to Embu for the Embu Sevens on September 5–6.

The women’s season will conclude at the Christie Sevens in Nairobi on September 12–13, with this year’s edition carrying added significance as the tournament marks its 60th anniversary.

According to Wambura, KRU is also in discussions to introduce Under-16 and Under-18 boys’ and girls’ competitions, which would be played on Thursdays and Fridays ahead of the main tournaments.

The initiative is expected to strengthen the development pathway and expose young players to competitive rugby environments. The changes were announced during the launch of SportPesa’s sponsorship of the circuit.

In the prize structure, Division One men’s winners will receive KSh150,000, runners-up KSh75,000, and third place KSh40,000.

In the women’s category, winners will earn KSh100,000, runners-up KSh50,000, and third place KSh25,000.

Division Two winners will pocket KSh70,000, while runners-up will receive KSh30,000.

Overall circuit champions will also receive enhanced rewards. Men’s overall winners will take home KSh300,000, with second and third place earning KSh150,000 and KSh100,000 respectively. Women’s circuit champions will receive KSh200,000, while runners-up and third place will get KSh100,000 and KSh50,000 respectively.