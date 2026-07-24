Top rugby action expected at Prinsloo 7s this weekend in Nakuru
The fixtures will begin as early as 8:00 am, with defending 2024 circuit champions Kenya Harlequin FC starting their campaign against Embu RFC in the opening match on Saturday morning.
The fixtures will begin as early as 8:00 am, with defending 2024 circuit champions Kenya Harlequin FC starting their campaign against Embu RFC in the opening match on Saturday morning.
The changes are aimed at making the competition more streamlined and competitive. The number of clubs in Division 2 has been reduced from 20 to 16, aligning the format with Division 1. The new structure will feature four pools of four teams, replacing the previous five-pool system.
Speaking in Nairobi during the launch of the circuit, which begins next month with the Prinsloo Sevens in Nakuru, tournament director Kevin Wambura emphasized the need to expand opportunities for women in the sport. He also hinted at plans to introduce Under-18 and Under-16 categories alongside the main competition.