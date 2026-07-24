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Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Radio Generation Kenya

National 7s Circuit

KRU makes changes to Division 2 and main 7s Circuit
Sports

KRU makes changes to Division 2 and main 7s Circuit

The changes are aimed at making the competition more streamlined and competitive. The number of clubs in Division 2 has been reduced from 20 to 16, aligning the format with Division 1. The new structure will feature four pools of four teams, replacing the previous five-pool system.

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National 7s Circuit expands women’s and junior competition
Sports

National 7s Circuit expands women’s and junior competition

Speaking in Nairobi during the launch of the circuit, which begins next month with the Prinsloo Sevens in Nakuru, tournament director Kevin Wambura emphasized the need to expand opportunities for women in the sport. He also hinted at plans to introduce Under-18 and Under-16 categories alongside the main competition.

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