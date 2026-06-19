Ebola outbreak in DR Congo hits 896 cases, health authorities report 232 deaths

Health and Wellness · Maureen Kinyanjui ·
Ebola outbreak in DR Congo hits 896 cases, health authorities report 232 deaths
Dieudonné Sezabo (R), a health worker, gestures as he asks for help in transporting a patient (2nd L) suspected of having Ebola, who was brought by motorcycle taxi to the Rwampara Hospital in Ituri, in the eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo, on May 26, 2026. PHOTO/AFP
In Summary

On Wednesday alone, 21 new confirmed cases were reported, along with six deaths, mainly in Ituri and North Kivu provinces. Health officials said the pattern points to continued transmission in affected communities.

Ebola infections in the Democratic Republic of Congo have continued to rise, with health officials confirming 896 cases and 232 deaths as the outbreak spreads further across the country’s eastern provinces.

The country’s public health authorities said the figures were recorded up to Thursday, with the latest update showing an increase in both confirmed cases and fatalities linked to the ongoing outbreak.

On Wednesday alone, 21 new confirmed cases were reported, along with six deaths, mainly in Ituri and North Kivu provinces. Health officials said the pattern points to continued transmission in affected communities.

The outbreak, caused by the Bundibugyo ebolavirus, has now reached 33 health zones across three eastern provinces: Ituri, North Kivu and South Kivu, highlighting the wide geographic spread of infections.

Authorities said 383 patients are currently in isolation or receiving treatment in hospital facilities across the affected areas. At the same time, 78 patients have recovered, including 11 newly confirmed recoveries after follow-up testing returned negative results.

Health officials also reported 151 suspected cases during the reporting period, including 35 deaths, adding to concerns over undetected transmission. They further noted that 6,367 contacts are being tracked across the three provinces, with 4,525 successfully followed up, representing a 71.1 per cent monitoring rate.

According to the ministry, the outbreak continues to grow week by week, suggesting ongoing community spread in several hotspots. It warned that without stronger response measures, the virus could extend to new areas.

The current outbreak is the 17th Ebola outbreak recorded in the country and was officially declared on May 15.

Tags

North Kivu South Kivu Ebola DR Congo public health Disease outbreaks Ituri Infectious disease

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