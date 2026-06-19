US–Iran talks delayed after Vance cancels Switzerland trip

A fresh round of direct negotiations between the United States and Iran has been put on hold after Vice President JD Vance cancelled a planned trip to Switzerland, where the talks were expected to take place.

The White House said the visit was called off due to logistical challenges, adding that preparations had not been “simple or predictable”, while stressing that both sides still intend to resume discussions once arrangements are finalised.

The postponement comes just a day after the United States lifted a naval blockade on Iran following a new agreement aimed at ending the wider conflict between the two countries.

The deal also includes measures tied to regional stability, including efforts to stop fighting in Lebanon, even as fresh violence was reported overnight.

The White House said in its statement that the planned engagement had “not been finalised”. It added that the US looks forward to “beginning technical talks as soon as possible”.

Switzerland’s foreign ministry later confirmed that the discussions scheduled at the Burgenstock mountain resort had been “postponed”, while noting that preparations were still ongoing. The talks were expected to focus on how to implement the newly signed agreement and set the groundwork for longer-term negotiations, including Iran’s nuclear programme.

The agreement, built around 14 points, includes reopening the Strait of Hormuz, a requirement that Iran will never acquire a nuclear weapon, a $300bn (£224bn) reconstruction plan for Iran, and the United States ending “all types of sanctions” on Iran. It also commits both sides to reach a final deal within a maximum of 60 days, with the option of an extension if agreed by both sides.

Iran’s Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei said he had approved the deal with the United States despite having a “different view”, claiming Donald Trump had “out of desperation, used all kinds of leverage” to push it through. He added that future face-to-face engagement would not signal acceptance of opposing positions, saying that while there would be “in-person negotiations in the future” between Tehran and Washington, this would “not mean acceptance of the enemy's position”.

At the same time, Hezbollah-linked media reported that the talks were suspended due to ongoing Israeli air strikes. The issue of Lebanon’s role remains a major point of disagreement, with Iran insisting that Lebanon be included in any ceasefire arrangement, a position rejected by Israel.

Violence in Lebanon has continued despite diplomatic efforts. The country’s health ministry said Israeli strikes in the south overnight killed at least 18 people, leaving 33 others injured and damaging several buildings in the Nabatieh district. It described the bombardment as one of the most intense in the conflict.

The Israel Defense Forces said it targeted infrastructure and individuals linked to Hezbollah, while also confirming that four of its soldiers were killed. Hezbollah, which is backed by Iran, has rejected parts of the United States–Iran agreement, while Israeli authorities maintain their military actions are separate from the wider negotiations.

Lebanon has continued to push for its territorial integrity and sovereignty to be protected under the emerging agreement, which also calls for a permanent end to hostilities in the region.

Donald Trump said on Truth Social that he expected a ceasefire to take effect “on all fronts”, including between Israel and Hezbollah in Lebanon.