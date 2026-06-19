History will remember you, Gachagua tells 40 MPs who opposed Finance Bill

Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has placed the 40 Members of the National Assembly who voted against the Finance Bill 2026/27 at the centre of a growing political debate, saying their decision reflects the real voice of citizens and will not be forgotten as the country moves toward the 2027 elections.

In a post on his X account on Friday, June 19, 2026, Gachagua praised the lawmakers for rejecting the Bill and urged Kenyans to take note of how their representatives voted, saying the moment carried heavy political weight.

“History will remember the 40 Honourable Members of the National Assembly who on Thursday, June 18, 2026, stood with the people of Kenya,” he said.

“You are the true heroes of our nation who chose the 55 million Kenyans against the oppressive 2026/27 finance bill,” Gachagua added.

He argued that the vote showed clear alignment between leaders and the people who elected them, saying constituents would ultimately respond at the ballot.

“That is the true representation of the people who gave the mandate. I trust your constituents will show you kindness next year on the 10th of August,” he said.

Gachagua also took issue with lawmakers who supported the Bill or stayed away from the vote, suggesting they would be politically favoured by the government.

“For those who voted YES to oppress the people who elected them as well as those who deliberately kept off when it mattered most, I am sure William Ruto is very happy with you and shall reward you handsomely,” Kalonzo said.

He further urged the public to remember how their MPs voted, framing it as a defining political moment.

“Dear Kenyans, please note the Honourable Members who stood with you and voted NO, to reject the oppressive 2026 Finance Bill. That was a vote for you as a Kenyan.”

The former deputy president had earlier warned that the outcome of the Finance Bill vote would shape political fortunes ahead of the 2027 General Election.

Speaking during a media interview in Kitale Town, Trans Nzoia County on June 18, 2026, he urged MPs aligned to his political side to attend Parliament and participate in a physical vote, saying it would ensure accountability.

“Today, we have the Finance Bill 2026 before the National Assembly. I have directed Members of Parliament aligned to our party to be present in Parliament so that there can be a physical vote, so that Kenyans can know who has voted for the Finance Bill and who has voted against it,” Gachagua said.