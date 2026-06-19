Kenya, Armenia sign deal to strengthen diaspora ties and cooperation

News · Maureen Kinyanjui ·
Kenya, Armenia sign deal to strengthen diaspora ties and cooperation
Diaspora Affairs PS Roseline Njogu with Armenia’s High Commissioner for Diaspora Affairs, Zareh Sinanyan, during the signing.
In Summary

As part of the implementation plan, Kenya and Armenia will establish a Joint Committee to coordinate activities under the agreement and assess progress over time. The committee will also facilitate information sharing and recommend additional areas of cooperation as the partnership develops.

Kenya is looking to tap deeper into the power of its citizens abroad after signing a new cooperation agreement with Armenia aimed at expanding diaspora engagement, cultural ties and youth-focused programmes between the two countries.

The deal, signed by Diaspora Affairs Principal Secretary Roseline Njogu and Armenia’s High Commissioner for Diaspora Affairs Zareh Sinanyan, sets out a framework for closer collaboration on matters affecting diaspora communities and is expected to strengthen relations between Nairobi and Yerevan.

According to the State Department for Diaspora Affairs, the Memorandum of Understanding will guide cooperation in key areas including diaspora consultation, youth participation, knowledge sharing, cultural exchange and joint awareness campaigns.

The government said the partnership is designed to improve engagement with citizens living abroad while creating new opportunities for interaction between Kenyan and Armenian diaspora communities.

Officials noted that the agreement will also support efforts to preserve and promote cultural heritage, encourage the sharing of experiences and strengthen connections among diaspora groups in both countries.

As part of the implementation plan, Kenya and Armenia will establish a Joint Committee to coordinate activities under the agreement and assess progress over time. The committee will also facilitate information sharing and recommend additional areas of cooperation as the partnership develops.

"The Office of the High Commissioner for Diaspora Affairs of the Republic of Armenia and the State Department for Diaspora Affairs of the Republic of Kenya, serving as the implementing agencies of this MoU, will establish a Joint Committee to oversee implementation, conduct periodic review and monitoring, facilitate information exchange, and propose new areas of collaboration on diaspora affairs," the statement read.

The State Department said the agreement is in line with Kenya’s foreign policy priorities and supports the Bottom-Up Economic Transformation Agenda (BETA), which identifies the diaspora as a key contributor to national development.

The government said Kenyans living and working abroad continue to play an important role through investments, skills transfer and international networks that support economic growth and development.

Officials added that the partnership is expected to unlock fresh opportunities for cooperation in youth empowerment, cultural initiatives and capacity-building programmes while bringing diaspora communities from both countries closer together.

Tags

BETA Diaspora Affairs foreign policy Memorandum of Understanding cultural exchange Youth Programmes Kenya-Armenia relations

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