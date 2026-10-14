Mudavadi warns global power rivalry could fuel conflicts in Africa
Musalia Mudavadi warns that rivalry among global powers could deepen tensions and fuel conflicts in Africa, while urging diplomacy, development, security and governance responses.
Musalia Mudavadi warns that rivalry among global powers could deepen tensions and fuel conflicts in Africa, while urging diplomacy, development, security and governance responses.
Speaking in New York on Friday, Mudavadi said Kenya's participation in the New York summit was anchored on diplomacy that connects the country's foreign policy with economic priorities, including investment, industrialisation, technology, climate action and employment
The US State Department confirmed the decision on Thursday, saying the Iranian officials will face travel restrictions while also being barred from buying certain goods in the United States.
Arnold warned that continued manipulation of public narratives could deepen political divisions and weaken confidence in both government communication and the media as Kenya approaches the 2027 elections
Those who present themselves to their respective embassies or high commissions for identification will, during the registration period, be presumed legally present in Kenya.
Iceland has voted against resuming accession negotiations with the European Union, public broadcaster RUV reported, with turnout reported as the highest in Iceland since 2009.
Under the proposals, the KDF would be expected to examine weapons brought into the country by foreign troops before they are used during exercises. The military would also assess whether planned activities could harm or disrupt communities living around training areas.
The talks placed particular emphasis on attracting Turkish investment to Kenya, increasing bilateral trade and strengthening commercial links between enterprises in both countries
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs explained that the embassy had experienced a technical issue that affected part of its operations, but said the problem was being addressed.
The announcement was made on Saturday evening in a statement released by the Office of Senator Lindsey Graham, which did not disclose further details about the cause of his death.
The government said Mudavadi will push for stronger protections for Kenyan workers and improved labour standards as part of ongoing efforts to safeguard the rights and welfare of citizens employed in the Kingdom.
The agreement includes measures intended to combat irregular migration through joint awareness campaigns and closer cooperation between the two countries
The junta also accused France of harbouring “neo-colonial ambitions, made evident by its active support for subversive networks and the terrorists who are plunging our country and the Sahel into mourning”.
As part of the implementation plan, Kenya and Armenia will establish a Joint Committee to coordinate activities under the agreement and assess progress over time. The committee will also facilitate information sharing and recommend additional areas of cooperation as the partnership develops.
Netanyahu also praised Somaliland’s decision to place its diplomatic mission in Jerusalem rather than Tel Aviv, where most foreign embassies are located.
The group cites concerns over Tanzania’s recent elections, alleging irregularities and repression, and warns that the visit could be seen as legitimising contested processes while raising questions about Kenya’s regional stance.
Deputy President Kithure Kindiki has directed Kenyan envoys to prioritise diaspora welfare and economic contributions, calling overseas citizens a strategic asset for growth and global influence.
Speaking on Tuesday in a Radio Generation interview, the spokesperson and head of secretariat for the United Opposition, said the country is facing “massive” institutional decay, particularly within Parliament and the education system.
Russia has ordered a British diplomat to leave within two weeks over alleged espionage, a claim the UK rejects as baseless, underscoring decades of tit-for-tat spy expulsions and worsening relations.
In a press release dated February 19, 2026, the embassy described recent media reports as a “dangerous and misleading propaganda campaign.”
In a formal appointment letter dated November 11, 2025 and addressed to Dr. Omullo in Berlin, Germany, Senator Oburu said the diplomat would serve as a “key advisor” in advancing ODM’s external engagements and strengthening its global partnerships.