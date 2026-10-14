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Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Radio Generation Kenya

foreign policy

MPs seek greater KDF control over foreign military deals
News

MPs seek greater KDF control over foreign military deals

Under the proposals, the KDF would be expected to examine weapons brought into the country by foreign troops before they are used during exercises. The military would also assess whether planned activities could harm or disrupt communities living around training areas.

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Kindiki calls for diaspora empowerment
News

Kindiki calls for diaspora empowerment

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki has directed Kenyan envoys to prioritise diaspora welfare and economic contributions, calling overseas citizens a strategic asset for growth and global influence.

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