Ruto signs deals with Finland on education, digitalisation and environment

The Government of Kenya has deepened bilateral ties with Finland following the signing of three agreements covering education, digitalisation, and environmental cooperation.

The deals will strengthen skills development, innovation, and climate action while opening new opportunities for trade and investment, cooperation on healthcare, multilateral reform, and regional peace.

Speaking during his state visit to Helsinki on Wednesday, President Ruto described the visit as a significant milestone in relations between the two countries, noting that it was the first state visit by a Kenyan Head of State to Finland and only the second presidential visit between the two nations in nearly four decades.

The two leaders held discussions focused on deepening bilateral cooperation, expanding economic opportunities and advancing sustainable development.

President William Ruto and Finnish President Alexander Stubb witnessing the Signing of three Memorandums of Understanding in strategic areas of education, climate action, and digital innovation at the Presidential Palace in Helsinki, Finland, on Wednesday, June 10, 2026. PHOTO/PCS President William Ruto and Finnish President Alexander Stubb witnessing the Signing of three Memorandums of Understanding in strategic areas of education, climate action, and digital innovation at the Presidential Palace in Helsinki, Finland, on Wednesday, June 10, 2026. PHOTO/PCS

“President Stubb and I have held candid, constructive, and highly productive discussions aimed at deepening cooperation across a broad range of strategic sectors. Together, we reviewed the state of our bilateral relations and agreed on practical measures to strengthen collaboration, expand economic opportunity, and advance sustainable development,” President Ruto explained.

At the centre of the engagements was the signing of three Memoranda of Understanding covering education, digitalisation and innovation, and environmental cooperation.

According to President Ruto, the education agreement will strengthen collaboration in technical and vocational training, teacher development, competency-based learning and educational innovation.

“To strengthen cooperation in education and skills development, we have signed a Memorandum of Understanding that will expand collaboration in technical and vocational training, teacher development, competency-based learning, and educational innovation. Kenya will continue to draw valuable lessons from Finland’s globally recognised education system as we advance our Competency-Based Education and Training reforms,” he added.

The two countries also agreed to deepen collaboration in digital transformation through a new partnership on digitalisation and innovation.

“Recognising the transformative power of technology and innovation, we have signed a Memorandum of Understanding on Digitalisation and Innovation to deepen cooperation in digital public services, secure connectivity, innovation ecosystems, emerging technologies, and digital transformation. This partnership will support Kenya’s ambition to become a leading digital economy and innovation hub in Africa,” President Ruto noted.

A third agreement focuses on environmental sustainability, climate resilience and green growth.

“We have further signed a Memorandum of Understanding on cooperation in the areas of Circular Economy, Bio-economy, and Climate Change. This partnership will strengthen collaboration in environmental sustainability, climate resilience, resource efficiency, and green growth, while supporting our shared commitment to climate action and sustainable development,” Ruto explained.

Beyond the agreements, the two leaders discussed healthcare cooperation, including universal health coverage, maternal and child health, mental health services, medical research and local manufacturing of essential medical supplies and vaccines.

The talks also covered trade and investment, with both countries agreeing to strengthen commercial ties and accelerate implementation of the Kenya-European Union Economic Partnership Agreement.

On international affairs, Kenya and Finland reaffirmed their support for a rules-based international order, reform of the United Nations Security Council and greater representation for Africa in global decision-making structures.

The leaders further pledged to continue working together to promote peace and stability in the Horn of Africa, the Great Lakes Region and other parts of the world through dialogue, diplomacy and multilateral cooperation.