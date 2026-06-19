Government targets two million TVET trainees in major skills push

Kenya is stepping up its push to train more young people through practical skills programmes, with a plan to expand enrolment in Technical and Vocational Education and Training institutions to two million learners as unemployment pressures and skills shortages continue to weigh on the economy.

The policy direction was outlined by Deputy President Kithure Kindiki in remarks delivered on his behalf by Education Cabinet Secretary Julius Ogamba during the opening of the Fourth International Research Conference at Kabete National Polytechnic.

The government says the expanded TVET programme is aimed at turning training institutions into key drivers of job creation by equipping learners with practical, work-ready skills that fit current labour demands. The move also comes at a time when universities are facing financial strain, rising debts, and concerns over long-term sustainability.

Authorities link the shift to rapid changes in the global job market driven by artificial intelligence, automation, robotics, renewable energy, and e-mobility. These developments are reshaping the type of skills employers need and increasing demand for technical expertise.

Officials warn that countries which fail to invest in skills development risk being left behind as global industries continue to evolve.

“We have resolved that we shall not be spectators in the global contest for skills. We have positioned ourselves as a supplier of talent, innovation and practical solutions.”

To support the expansion, the government says it has invested in more training facilities, recruited additional trainers, and revised curricula to align with industry expectations. It has also introduced dual training programmes, recognition of prior learning, and upgraded equipment in various institutions.

The education budget has been increased from Sh544 billion to Sh702 billion, with authorities saying the additional funding is meant to widen access and reduce the cost of training for learners. The reforms are intended to make technical education more relevant and closely linked to employment pathways.

However, concerns remain over whether the increased training capacity will translate into enough job opportunities for graduates. Employers continue to report mismatches between skills produced and labour market needs, while analysts caution that training alone may not solve unemployment without stronger industrial growth and job creation.

TVET institutions are now being repositioned as innovation and skills development hubs expected to feed into priority economic sectors and support broader industrial growth.