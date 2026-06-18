World Cup finalist accused of racial slur against Japan

Former Netherlands forward, 2010 World Cup finalist, and former Tottenham midfielder Rafael van der Vaart has been accused of making a racial slur after saying Japan players “all look alike” during their 2-2 draw with the Netherlands last Sunday in Dallas in a Group F opener.

The 43-year-old Dutch legend was working as a pundit for broadcaster NOS TV when he made the remark after Micky van de Ven lost track of Koki Ogawa’s run for Japan’s late equaliser.

“They all look alike, of course, maybe he thought that,” the former Netherlands international said while analysing Van de Ven’s defending.

In his apology, the former striker, who earned 109 caps and was part of the Dutch team that lost to Spain in the 2010 World Cup final in South Africa, admitted he was at fault for causing offence.

He said: “It was never my intention to offend, hurt, or discriminate against anyone. I oppose racism in all its forms and have respect for people of every background, ethnicity, and culture.

“I understand that some people may have found my words offensive or hurtful. I sincerely regret that.

“If my comment has caused pain or upset, I would like to offer my heartfelt apologies. That was never my intention.”

Anti-discrimination charity Kick It Out criticised Van der Vaart and called on broadcasters to be more careful.