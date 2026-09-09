Joblessness, poverty named Kenya’s biggest problems in new TIFA survey
The survey was conducted through face-to-face interviews with 2,048 randomly selected adults across all 47 counties between 13 and 22 June 2026.
The survey was conducted through face-to-face interviews with 2,048 randomly selected adults across all 47 counties between 13 and 22 June 2026.
Speaking on Radio Generation on Wednesday, Ojode said unemployed young people could be mobilised to cause violence during political activities, while inflammatory statements by rival groups could create an environment in which confrontation becomes normal
The ILO attributed the worsening employment outlook to weak economic growth and sluggish job creation, which are making it increasingly difficult for young people to secure jobs
Owino cited his own farming activities as an example, saying he has struggled to find reliable workers despite operating productive agricultural enterprises
The economist warned that rising statutory deductions from workers' incomes, coupled with increasing production costs for businesses, are suppressing consumer spending and limiting economic activity
The education budget has been increased from Sh544 billion to Sh702 billion, with authorities saying the additional funding is meant to widen access and reduce the cost of training for learners.
Governance expert Duke Mainga Echate, speaking on Radio Generation, says Kenya’s elections should shift to issue-based leadership. He cites electricity reliability, cost of living and unemployment, as he seeks the MP seat for Bomachoge Borabu.
The lawmaker said Kenya already had a clear roadmap but lacked proper execution.
The Employment and Social Trends 2026 report highlights that 300 million workers are still living in extreme poverty, earning less than $3 (Sh387) a day. Even those in employment are often trapped in low-paying, insecure jobs, showing that having a job does not always protect against poverty.
The President announced that the National Infrastructure Fund and the Sovereign Wealth Fund will be fully established and operationalized in January 2026 to drive development while reducing reliance on borrowing and taxation.
Infotrak noted that Kenyans cited the high cost of living (66%), unemployment (30%), and poor governance/SHIF issues (30% combined) as the main reasons for their pessimism.