Skip to content
Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Radio Generation Kenya

economic policy

Kindiki calls for one standard system to unlock African trade
News

Kindiki calls for one standard system to unlock African trade

The DP noted that the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) provides access to a market of 1.3 billion people with a combined economic output of US$3.4 trillion (Sh438.6 trillion), but the continent remains constrained by fragmented regulatory systems and differing national standards

By
Wanjigi: Kenya needs ‘fresh’ leadership to drive transformation
Politics

Wanjigi: Kenya needs ‘fresh’ leadership to drive transformation

Speaking on NTV on Monday, Wanjigi, who has shown interest in contesting the 2027 presidential election, argued that the country’s economic transformation cannot be achieved by the same political players who have dominated previous elections, saying the next leadership must combine political insight with experience from outside government.

By
Ruto signs law, creating Kenya's first Sovereign Wealth Fund
News

Ruto signs law, creating Kenya's first Sovereign Wealth Fund

The new law creates a legal and institutional framework for the establishment, governance and management of the Sovereign Wealth Fund, fulfilling a commitment President Ruto made during his 2025 State of the Nation Address to establish a long-term national savings vehicle alongside the National Infrastructure Fund.

By