Burkina Faso starts refining its own gold as Traoré opens new plant
The facility has an initial capacity of 164 tonnes of gold a year, with plans for a second phase that will raise its annual processing capacity to 515 tonnes.
The facility has an initial capacity of 164 tonnes of gold a year, with plans for a second phase that will raise its annual processing capacity to 515 tonnes.
The announcement was made during the party’s National Delegates Conference at Ufungamano House in Nairobi on Monday, where delegates endorsed an economic programme centred on manufacturing, mass production, value addition and job creation
The researcher argued that Kenya’s position within the Global South should be assessed by examining the structures that influence its ability to determine its own economic and social priorities
Speaking at the “Africa We Build” high-level roundtable in New York on September 21, 2026, Ruto said Africa’s challenge was no longer a shortage of capital, but the rules determining where the money can be invested.
Speaking to business executives at Silo Modern Farmhouse in Kansas City, Missouri, USA, on Friday, September 18, 2026, the Democracy for the Citizens Party (DCP) leader said delayed government payments were hurting Kenyans whose livelihoods depended on contracts with public institutions.
Located on a 535-acre site in Jomvu Sub-County, the zone is expected to accommodate 67 companies involved in manufacturing, warehousing, assembly, processing and other businesses targeting local and export markets.
Ruto said Africa's free trade agreement would only deliver its full economic potential if countries developed industries capable of producing goods for the continental market
The DP noted that the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) provides access to a market of 1.3 billion people with a combined economic output of US$3.4 trillion (Sh438.6 trillion), but the continent remains constrained by fragmented regulatory systems and differing national standards
Speaking on NTV on Monday, Wanjigi, who has shown interest in contesting the 2027 presidential election, argued that the country’s economic transformation cannot be achieved by the same political players who have dominated previous elections, saying the next leadership must combine political insight with experience from outside government.
Speaking during an interview with Radio Generation on Friday, Sankok said the size of a country’s debt should not be considered in isolation, arguing that a stronger economy could sustain a larger debt burden than a smaller economy
Mundalo cited Nyoro’s criticism of policies associated with his former Budget Committee role as evidence of what he described as political inconsistency
Amisi placed young people at the centre of the party’s agenda, calling on them to take responsibility for shaping the country’s next chapter rather than leaving political and economic decisions to previous generations.
The President said the country's foreign exchange reserves had also recorded strong growth, rising from $5.7 billion, which he said was enough to cover about two and a half months of imports, to $15.3 billion, representing six and a half months of import cover.
Taking to his X account on Wednesday, Otieno said any future political unity must be anchored on economic sovereignty, job creation, lower taxes and the protection of public resources, as political realignments gather momentum ahead of the 2027 General Election
The President said Kenya must openly examine why many countries that once shared similar economic conditions have advanced faster despite starting from nearly the same point.
Figures from the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics show Kenya spent Sh15.6 billion on medicinal and pharmaceutical products between January and March 2026, down from Sh20.4 billion during the same period last year
The new law creates a legal and institutional framework for the establishment, governance and management of the Sovereign Wealth Fund, fulfilling a commitment President Ruto made during his 2025 State of the Nation Address to establish a long-term national savings vehicle alongside the National Infrastructure Fund.
According to Mentoria Economics Chief Economist Ken Gichinga, governments should focus on creating conditions that allow businesses to thrive rather than directly participating in commercial activities.
The education budget has been increased from Sh544 billion to Sh702 billion, with authorities saying the additional funding is meant to widen access and reduce the cost of training for learners.
Winnie further drew a clear line on the role of the National Treasury, insisting that it must remain insulated from political confrontation.
Oxfam’s analysis reveals that while Kenya’s economy grew at an average of 5 per cent per year over the last ten years, nearly half of all new wealth generated went to the richest 1 per cent.