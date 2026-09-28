Kenya Reform Party unveils Ndiritu Muriithi as party leader

The Kenya Reform Party (KRP) has unveiled former Laikipia Governor and Kenya Revenue Authority Chairman Ndiritu Muriithi as its party leader and adopted a seven-pillar manufacturing agenda ahead of the 2027 General Election.

The announcement was made during the party’s National Delegates Conference at Ufungamano House in Nairobi on Monday, where delegates endorsed an economic programme centred on manufacturing, mass production, value addition and job creation.

Muriithi maintained that KRP would establish and expand industrial parks in all 47 counties and create a Sh150 billion market-led mass production fund to support production and reduce the cost of credit.

“We shall establish and expand industrial parks in all 47 counties. That we shall create a Sh150 billion market-led mass production fund. That we shall focus on manufacturing. That we shall buy down the cost of credit,” Muriithi said.

The seven pillars are a mass production economy, value addition of natural resources, industrialisation and manufacturing, industrial energy, agriculture as a source of industrial inputs, integrity and wealth, and protection of local industries.

KRA Chair maintained that the party would also establish production hubs at ward level and promote the local manufacture of machines, equipment and tools needed by businesses.

The value-addition pillar proposes processing Kenyan resources locally, including hides, skins and agricultural products, while technical and vocational education and training institutions would be developed into production centres.

On energy, he maintained that KRP would seek to reduce electricity costs for manufacturers to make local enterprises more competitive.

The agriculture pillar proposes treating farming and livestock production as sources of industrial raw materials, alongside increased mechanisation. The party also wants action against import-based corruption cartels and incentives for companies investing in research and development.

KRP’s final pillar proposes protection for local industries and indigenous enterprises, including measures against the dumping of imported goods.

“We shall seek smart protection for local industry, so that we support manufacturing and indigenous enterprises. We shall protect our borders, so that we guard against dumping of foreign goods,” Muriithi stated.

The party’s roots go back to February 22, 2016, when it was registered as Diligence Development Alliance (DDA), under certificate number 065.

The Office of the Registrar of Political Parties later recorded the change of name from DDA to Kenya Reform Party in January 2022, together with a change of symbol from an ostrich to a mechanical gear.

DDA contested the 2017 General Election, securing 10,610 votes in the National Assembly party-list tally but no parliamentary seat.

Party records show that its leadership changed several times during its early years. A 2018 Gazette notice listed Sora Isaak Kanu as national chairman, while James Mwangi Kamore was secretary-general, alongside other officials including Clayson Nyambuto Ogada, Grace Anyango Odallo, Salma Kassim Said and Phillip Muia Kimeu.

By November 2021, Lawrence Munene Kahiro had taken over as chairperson, shortly before the party changed its name and identity to KRP.

Kahiro later led the party’s public relaunch in February 2022, when KRP presented itself as a production-driven political organisation focused on industrialisation, locally assembled machinery, job creation and economic reforms.

The party subsequently became one of the constituent parties of the Azimio la Umoja-One Kenya Coalition Party, whose coalition agreement was registered in April 2022.

At Monday’s conference, Kahiro said the party’s objective was to transform Kenya into a fully industrialised, self-reliant and prosperous nation by 2035.

“Our critical core remains to transform Kenya into a fully industrialized, self-reliant and prosperous nation by 2035. A country where no Kenyan citizen lacks means to work, and where young people find opportunity within our borders rather than perishing in deserts or oceans in search of greener pastures abroad,” he explained.

Kahiro maintained that KRP would establish industrial parks, create a mass production fund and enable women, youth and persons with disabilities to acquire equipment for productive enterprises.

Also speaking at the event, Politician and businessman Suleiman Shahbal said the party should provide an alternative platform for candidates and political ideas as it expands ahead of the 2027 polls.

Delegates also authorised the party leader and National Executive Committee (NEC) to pursue partnerships and coalitions with political forces that share KRP’s manufacturing and reform agenda before and after the 2027 General Election.

Muriithi maintained that the Kenya Reform Party would seek to distinguish itself by placing policy development at the centre of political engagement, with a focus on taxation, production, productivity and improved living standards.

He argued that practical and well-developed policies were essential to addressing unemployment, creating jobs and expanding economic opportunities for Kenyans.

The party’s manufacturing agenda is anchored on its broader objective of promoting local production, industrialisation and economic self-reliance.

KRP has also signalled its intention to work with political parties and movements that share its reform and manufacturing agenda ahead of and after the 2027 General Election.

The Kenya Reform Party is listed by the Office of the Registrar of Political Parties as a fully registered political party.

Its current motto, “Kuza Kazi, Kuza Viwanda, Linda Nchi”, meaning “Grow Jobs, Grow Industries, Protect the Nation,” reflects the party’s emphasis on employment creation, industrial development and protection of local enterprises.