Old Mutual strengthens agent network as digital sales transform insurance distribution

Old Mutual General Insurance Kenya (OMGIK) is strengthening its agent and agency network as it seeks to deepen insurance penetration across the country, despite the growing influence of digital channels on how customers purchase insurance products.

Speaking during the 2025 Old Mutual General Insurance Kenya Agents Awards Breakfast held in Nairobi on Friday, OMGIK Managing Director Japheth Ogalloh emphasised that agents and agency partners remain critical to expanding insurance access, particularly in health, medical, small and medium-sized enterprise (SME), and general insurance segments where customers often require expert advice, product education, and ongoing support.

The company made the announcement during a ceremony recognising its top-performing agents and agency partners for their contribution to business growth and customer acquisition.

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Ogalloh explained that the agency distribution remains central to the company’s strategy for expanding insurance coverage across Kenya.

“Insurance remains a trust business. Customers need advice, guidance, and reassurance, especially when making decisions about health, business, and family protection. Our agents and agency partners play that critical role every day, helping customers understand their risks and choose solutions that protect what matters,” he stated.

The company believes that while digital channels continue to improve accessibility and convenience for customers, advisers remain important in helping individuals and businesses make informed decisions about financial protection.

Old Mutual Group Chief Executive Officer Arthur Oginga noted that changing customer expectations are also reshaping the role of financial advisers.

“Customer needs are changing, and we are working to ensure our advisers are prepared for that change. Customers increasingly see Old Mutual as one Group that can help them meet different financial needs, from insurance and investment to savings and other financial solutions. That means the role of the advisor must also evolve from selling a single product to understanding the customer’s broader needs and helping them plan for their financial ambitions.”

Over the past year, the insurer has introduced new initiatives aimed at strengthening support for its intermediary network. These include the launch of Anchor 360, an agent support platform designed to improve engagement and performance management, and a partnership with Agencify that provides independent agents with digital tools to manage customers, increase sales, and improve efficiency.

The company also used the 2025 OMGIK Agents Awards Breakfast to recognise intermediaries who demonstrated strong performance in business growth, customer retention, portfolio diversification, underwriting discipline, and new business acquisition.

According to the insurer, its top two overall agents generated a combined Sh214 million in Gross Written Premium during 2025, highlighting the continued importance of agency distribution in expanding insurance access.

Rone Insurance Agency was named Overall Best Agent at Bishop Branch after delivering Sh139 million in Gross Written Premium, while Margaret Wangui Njuguna received the Overall Best Agent award at Kimathi Branch after generating Sh75 million.

The awards also recognised excellence in sustainable business practices.

Beatrice Wanjiku Kariuki received multiple awards for general insurance business production, portfolio diversification, and customer retention at Kimathi Branch.

The company also rewarded top-performing intermediaries with local, regional, and international incentive trips for exceeding performance targets and delivering sustained business growth.