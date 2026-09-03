Business
Insurance premiums hit Sh467bn in 10-year high
The figure represented a 16.5 per cent increase from the Sh400.59 billion collected in 2024, according to the Insurance Regulatory Authority (IRA) 2025 Annual Insurance Industry Statistics.
The figure represented a 16.5 per cent increase from the Sh400.59 billion collected in 2024, according to the Insurance Regulatory Authority (IRA) 2025 Annual Insurance Industry Statistics.
Old Mutual Group Chief Executive Officer Arthur Oginga noted that changing customer expectations are also reshaping the role of financial advisers.