Ruto warns against attempts to disrupt country ahead of June 25 protests anniversary

President William Ruto has issued a warning over threats to disrupt normal operations across the country ahead of the June 25 commemoration linked to anti-government protests, saying the government will protect both the right to demonstrate and the right of other citizens to continue with daily life.

Speaking on Friday, June 19, Ruto said the state will not allow any attempt to bring the country to a standstill, while insisting that constitutional freedoms must be exercised within the law.

"I hear some people saying they want to shut down the country; we will defend the right of everybody because we are a country that believes viciously in order," he said.

He stressed that the Constitution allows citizens to air their grievances through lawful avenues such as protests and petitions, but added that such actions must not interfere with essential services.

"We are a civilized nation. We are an organized society. We believe in the rule of law. We protect everybody's right. It is right for every citizen who has an issue to petition or to protest, and we must protect their right to do so.

"We must also protect the right of our children to go to school and learn, and our farmers to go to the farms and produce food so that we don't sleep hungry. And the business people, we must protect them to go to work, to do business so that we can raise our productivity," he added.

His remarks come amid rising political tension ahead of June 25, when families of Gen Z protesters killed during the 2024 anti-Finance Bill demonstrations plan nationwide commemorations and renewed calls for justice.

The families of slain protesters have already written to the Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja notifying authorities of a peaceful march planned for June 25, alongside similar events across all 47 counties.

In the letter dated Thursday, June 18, they said the procession will begin at 10:00 am and proceed to Parliament, where they intend to lay flowers in memory of their children, while also holding vigils across the country.

"We would like to notify you that on Thursday, June 25, 2026, at 10:00 am, we have invited all Kenyans to proceed on a peaceful march as mothers, fathers, siblings, relatives, friends, to the Kenyan Parliament to demand justice, and lay flowers where our children were murdered. There will be similar vigil, and commemorations in all the 47 counties of Kenya," the letter added.

In their submission, the families presented six key demands to the government. They want justice and accountability through thorough investigations, arrests, and prosecution of officers and commanders linked to killings, torture, enforced disappearances, and other alleged abuses during the protests.

They are also demanding a formal public apology from the government for the deaths and violations they say were committed by state agents.

The families further want June 25 declared a national holiday, alongside the establishment of a national monument in honour of what they describe as Gen Z heroes.

They are also calling for meaningful involvement of victims and survivors in all compensation and reparation processes, including efforts to restore dignity, trace missing persons, and support affected families.

Another demand is for timely, adequate, and transparent compensation for those injured, families of the deceased, and those reported missing during the demonstrations.

Finally, they want guarantees of non-repetition, including police reforms, retraining of officers, and stronger oversight systems such as the Independent Policing Oversight Authority to prevent future abuses.

They also urged police to facilitate the planned activities in line with constitutional guarantees on peaceful assembly.

"We expect your officers to respect Article 37 of the Constitution of Kenya the right Assembly, demonstration, picketing and petition on June 25, 2026,"

A file image of past Saba Saba protests in Nyeri County has also been referenced in connection with the heightened anticipation around the upcoming commemorations.