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Airtel Money, KCB partner to expand cash deposit and withdrawal services

Business · Samuel Otieno ·
Airtel Money, KCB partner to expand cash deposit and withdrawal services
KCB Bank Kenya Managing Director, Mrs. Annastacia Kimtai (left) and Airtel Money Kenya Managing Director, Anne Kinuthia-Otieno (right) during the unveiling of a partnership on June 19, 2026. PHOTO/Handout
In Summary

Speaking during the signing ceremony, Airtel Money Kenya Managing Director Anne Kinuthia-Otieno said the partnership demonstrates Airtel Money’s commitment to bringing financial services closer to customers across the country.

Airtel Money and KCB Bank have unveiled a new partnership that will allow Airtel Money customers to deposit and withdraw cash at more than 22,000 KCB agents across the country.

The partnership is aimed at improving financial inclusion by making mobile money services more accessible, convenient, and easier to use for Kenyans. It also seeks to support ongoing efforts to strengthen interoperability within Kenya’s financial sector and enhance the country’s growing digital payments ecosystem.

Speaking during the signing ceremony, Airtel Money Kenya Managing Director Anne Kinuthia-Otieno said the partnership demonstrates Airtel Money’s commitment to bringing financial services closer to customers across the country.

“By opening access to KCB's extensive agent network, we are bringing Airtel Money services closer to more Kenyans and making it easier for customers to deposit and withdraw money wherever they are. As Airtel Money continues to grow, partnerships such as this help us expand access to financial services while supporting the country's financial inclusion agenda,” said Anne Kinuthia-Otieno.

KCB Bank Kenya Managing Director Annastacia Kimtai said the collaboration reflects the bank’s commitment to innovation and expanding access to financial services through partnerships.

“What we are doing is recognizing the fact that diverse and interconnected opportunities are still core to the mobile money value proposition. Reaching critical mass will require mobile money ecosystems to become more dynamic and productive and such a move will enable mobile money services to take root, proliferate, and scale up. It is against this background that we are offering our agency network for more Kenyans to strengthen mobile money ecosystems and help the industry mature fully,” Annastacia noted.

Customers will need a valid national ID and a registered Airtel Money account to access the service. Deposits will be free, while standard withdrawal charges will apply.

The partnership comes as KCB continues to strengthen its digital and agency banking services, with the majority of its transactions now being conducted through non-branch channels.

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Airtel Money KCB Bank withdrawal services cash deposit

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