Business
Airtel Kenya appoints Djibril Tobe as new Managing Director
Tobe brings more than 20 years of leadership experience across Africa's telecommunications, fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG), and consulting sectors
Tobe brings more than 20 years of leadership experience across Africa's telecommunications, fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG), and consulting sectors
Under the proposal, core transfer services will be exempt from VAT, while services such as cash handling, payment processing, settlement, merchant acquiring, gateway and aggregation services will still attract the tax.
Speaking during the signing ceremony, Airtel Money Kenya Managing Director Anne Kinuthia-Otieno said the partnership demonstrates Airtel Money’s commitment to bringing financial services closer to customers across the country.