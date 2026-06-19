DCI arrests three suspects linked to Chemelil Academy attack in Muhoroni

Three suspects have been arrested after a violent night attack on Chemelil Academy in Muhoroni, Kisumu County, where a group of about 20 armed men stormed the school, vandalised offices, assaulted staff, and stole valuables before escaping into nearby fields.

The arrests were made following investigations by the Directorate of Criminal Investigations, which confirmed that the incident happened on June 18, 2026, when the school was invaded by a gang armed with crude weapons who caused extensive destruction before fleeing as police arrived at the scene.

According to investigators, police responded quickly after receiving reports of the ongoing attack, but the suspects had already scattered by the time officers reached the school.

“Responding with urgency, officers rushed to the scene. To their shock, they spotted around 20 men, armed with crude weapons, fleeing in different directions, some heading towards Achego while others vanished into the nearby sugarcane fields.”

Once inside the school compound, officers found severe destruction in the administration block, where the attackers had forced entry and damaged key offices belonging to senior staff.

“Upon arrival, officers were confronted with a scene of devastation. The gang had wreaked havoc, smashing their way into the administration block and vandalising the offices of the Principal and Deputy Principal.”

Investigators further reported that the attackers not only destroyed property but also turned violent against members of staff who were present during the raid.

“The assailants not only terrorised the staff but also assaulted them, making off with 10 smartphones, cash, and other valuables.”

The injured staff members were later taken to Nyang'oma Sub-County Hospital, where they are receiving treatment and reported to be in stable condition.

“In the aftermath of the chaos, injured staff members were swiftly taken to Nyang'oma Sub-County Hospital, where they are currently receiving treatment in stable condition.”

Following the incident, detectives launched a manhunt based on intelligence gathered from the scene and surrounding areas to identify those involved.

The operation led to the arrest of three suspects identified as Bernard Ouma, Thomas Onyango Ouma, and Walter Owa, also known as Teddy Obul, who were picked up from different locations within Chemelil.

“Through intelligence leads, they apprehended three suspects: Bernard Ouma, Thomas Onyango Ouma, and Walter Owa, aka Teddy Obul, at various locations within Chemelil.”

The suspects are now in custody as investigations continue, with detectives building a case and pursuing other individuals believed to have taken part in the attack.

Authorities say the arrests are part of a wider operation aimed at dismantling the group behind the raid and recovering stolen items.

Efforts to trace additional suspects are still ongoing, with police following new leads to track down those who escaped during the operation.

“Officers are tirelessly pursuing additional leads to trail and apprehend the other suspects still on the run.”

The incident has raised concern over the safety of learning institutions in the region, especially after attackers targeted administrative offices and disrupted normal school operations.

Police have urged members of the public to share any information that could help identify and locate the remaining suspects as investigations continue.