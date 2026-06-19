DCI arrests three suspects linked to Chemelil Academy attack in Muhoroni
The operation resulted in the arrest of three individuals identified as Bernard Ouma, Thomas Onyango Ouma and Walter Owa, also known as Teddy Obul
The operation resulted in the arrest of three individuals identified as Bernard Ouma, Thomas Onyango Ouma and Walter Owa, also known as Teddy Obul
The coordinated raid, led by police officers from the Chemelil Police Post in collaboration with National Government Administration Officers, targeted illegal brewers operating within Nyagoma Location in Miwani Division of Muhoroni Sub-county.
In a statement, the National Police Service said the suspect was nabbed after officers raided his premises and recovered several electronics and other valuables believed to have been stolen from multiple houses and shops in the area.
Agriculture PS, Kipronoh Ronoh instructed the managing directors of the four millers to issue redundancy notices to employees, a move that is set to affect more than 5,000 staff
Addressing the audience during the 62nd Madaraka Day celebrations in Homa Bay on Sunday, June 1, 2025, Ruto outlined the targeted investments in agriculture designed to boost productivity and streamline operations.