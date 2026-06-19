Skip to content
Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Radio Generation Kenya

Muhoroni

3,000 litres of Kangara destroyed in Muhoroni crackdown
News

3,000 litres of Kangara destroyed in Muhoroni crackdown

The coordinated raid, led by police officers from the Chemelil Police Post in collaboration with National Government Administration Officers, targeted illegal brewers operating within Nyagoma Location in Miwani Division of Muhoroni Sub-county.

By