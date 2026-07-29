KCB secures Sh12.9bn EBRD funding to boost MSME lending
Under the agreement, 35 per cent of the funds will go to women- and youth-led businesses, while 30 per cent will support climate-smart and environmentally sustainable projects.
Under the agreement, 35 per cent of the funds will go to women- and youth-led businesses, while 30 per cent will support climate-smart and environmentally sustainable projects.
Speaking during the signing ceremony, Airtel Money Kenya Managing Director Anne Kinuthia-Otieno said the partnership demonstrates Airtel Money’s commitment to bringing financial services closer to customers across the country.
In her decision, Justice Ougo said she had reviewed the application filed by the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission and the evidence provided by investigator Catherine Ngari through a supporting affidavit.
Kenya’s 25 most valuable brands have grown 3% to Sh349 billion, with banks dominating. Equity tops the list, KCB rises to second and Safaricom slips to third amid sector headwinds.
The change, which took effect on December 1, 2025, marks a major shift in how loans will now be priced under the bank’s updated credit framework.
According to December 2024 disclosures, 12 of the 39 banks were still below the threshold. Regulators have mapped a steep capital progression, rising to Sh5 billion in 2026 and eventually Sh1billion by 2029.
All new local currency variable-rate loans will follow the new framework, with rates determined by the Common Reference Rate plus a customer-specific risk premium. Existing loans will transition by February 28, 2026.