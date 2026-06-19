EACC Chief Executive Officer elected to continental anti-corruption leadership ro

The head of Kenya’s anti-graft agency has secured a continental leadership role after being elected to a key decision-making body that brings together anti-corruption institutions from across Africa.

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) Chief Executive Officer Abdi Mohamud has been elected to the Executive Committee of the African Association of Anti-Corruption Authorities, marking Kenya’s representation in the regional governance structure of the body.

In a statement released on Friday, June 19, the commission said Mohamud was chosen to represent the Eastern Africa Region during the 8th AAACA General Assembly held in Nairobi.

According to the commission, anti-corruption agencies from different African countries convened in Nairobi to exchange ideas on strengthening transparency, accountability, and governance systems across the continent.

EACC welcomed the election, saying it reflects growing confidence in Kenya’s role in promoting integrity at regional and continental levels.

"His election places Kenya at the centre of decision-making within the Association and reflects the confidence that African Anti-Corruption Agencies have in EACC's contribution to promoting integrity, accountability and good governance across the continent," the statement read in part.

The Executive Committee members will serve for a three-year term and will be drawn from all five regions of Africa to coordinate the association’s activities and policy direction.

Mohamud will sit alongside Abdulla Gadir Bo of Libya representing Northern Africa, Gaoretelelwe Leonard Lekgetho of South Africa representing Southern Africa, Alexandra Zoe of Liberia representing West Africa, and Bénie-Laure Kamwiziku Kusanzakana of the Democratic Republic of Congo representing Central Africa.

During the same assembly, new leadership for the association was also elected to steer its work for the next three years. Modibo Sacko of Mali’s Central Office for the Repression of Illicit Enrichment was elected President of the African Association of Anti-Corruption Authorities.

Michael Reza of the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission was elected First Vice President, while Khaled Benguernane of Algeria’s High Authority for Transparency, Prevention and Fight Against Corruption took the position of Second Vice President.

The assembly also agreed that Libya will host the 9th AAACA General Assembly.

The Nairobi meeting brought together senior officials from across Africa to strengthen coordination in the fight against corruption and improve governance frameworks among member states.

This development comes just over a month after former Tourism Cabinet Secretary Najib Balala was appointed to a senior leadership position at the World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC).

In a statement on Friday, May 1, WTTC confirmed that Balala had joined its leadership team, bringing with him extensive experience from public service and international policy engagement.

"Based at WTTC’s global office in Madrid, Mr. Balala has started in a new role as Executive Vice-President for Advocacy, Government Affairs and Research. He will lead WTTC’s global advocacy agenda, government engagement and policy research," the statement read in part.

According to WTTC, Balala’s appointment followed more than 12 years of service as Kenya’s Tourism and Wildlife Minister, where he played a key role in shaping tourism policy and strengthening sector resilience both locally and globally.

WTTC noted that he guided the industry through political transitions and global disruptions while maintaining strong collaboration with private sector players.

The organization also pointed to his leadership during the COVID-19 pandemic, noting that Kenya became the first country globally to receive the “Safer Tourism Seal” for its health and safety measures.

"His leadership drove the transformation of Kenya’s tourism sector through progressive policy frameworks and impactful destination branding, while his strong record in strategic diplomacy enabled him to effectively bridge government priorities with private sector ambitions across international platforms," the statement added.

In his new role, Balala reports to WTTC President and Chief Executive Officer Gloria Guevara and works closely with Chairman Manfredi Lefebvre in advancing the council’s global agenda.