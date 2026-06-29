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Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Radio Generation Kenya

June 25

June 25: How young Kenyans forced a national reckoning
News

June 25: How young Kenyans forced a national reckoning

On the morning of June 25, thousands of people entered Nairobi's city centre through major routes including Muthurwa, University Way, Globe Roundabout and Harambee Avenue. Despite heavy police deployment, crowds continued to grow as demonstrators converged on the CBD demanding the rejection of the Finance Bill.

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