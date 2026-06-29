Activist Davis Lichuma found injured after days of disappearance
Lichuma had gone missing after he was reportedly arrested during the June 25, 2026, protests marking the second anniversary of the June 2024 demonstrations.
Lichuma had gone missing after he was reportedly arrested during the June 25, 2026, protests marking the second anniversary of the June 2024 demonstrations.
The party also praised its supporters for peaceful June 25 commemorations, calling for restraint by security agencies, and encouraged victims of past human rights violations to pursue reparations
Speaking during security inspections in Kitengela on Thursday, Kanja maintained that Kenya remained stable despite heightened tensions surrounding memorial activities marking the anniversary of the 2024 anti-government protests.
In a statement issued on Thursday morning, the rights organisation demanded the immediate removal of police barricades erected on key routes into the capital as Kenyans marked the anniversary of the anti-government protests.
On the morning of June 25, thousands of people entered Nairobi's city centre through major routes including Muthurwa, University Way, Globe Roundabout and Harambee Avenue. Despite heavy police deployment, crowds continued to grow as demonstrators converged on the CBD demanding the rejection of the Finance Bill.
The former Vice President defended the constitutional right to peaceful assembly, citing Article 37 of the Constitution, and maintained that the demonstrators were exercising legitimate democratic freedoms.
Murkomen reiterated that the police have been instructed to facilitate peaceful gatherings while ensuring that public safety is not compromised
Gachagua further claimed that individuals from outside certain regions could be deployed to spark disturbances, urging residents to remain alert and protect their communities.
Speaking on Radio Generation on Monday, Wamalwa said some political leaders had made "reckless" remarks that amounted to threats against protesters, warning that such statements risk inflaming tensions ahead of upcoming public gatherings.
The Interior CS maintained that lawful protests will continue to be protected, but insisted that security agencies will act decisively against groups that disguise criminal activity as demonstrations. He said state institutions remain on high alert as the June 25 anniversary approaches.
The families of slain protesters have already written to the Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja notifying authorities of a peaceful march planned for June 25, alongside similar events across all 47 counties.
The Western Kenya visit, branded the United Alternative Government tour, brought together several opposition leaders seeking to project unity and strengthen coordination ahead of 2027.
In a statement on Tuesday, Murkomen said 50 suspects are currently being probed by the Serious Crimes Investigations Unit, while 71 other cases are being handled by the Anti-Terrorism Police Unit.
According to the DCI, the suspects were linked to acts of arson and looting during the protests.
The families have stressed that the marches will be peaceful and have appealed to the police to offer protection during the commemoration.