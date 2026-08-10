Kenya flags 18 counties at high risk from potential strong El Niño
The authorities said the identified counties had been prioritised in emergency response planning according to their exposure to different risks associated with El Niño
The authorities said the identified counties had been prioritised in emergency response planning according to their exposure to different risks associated with El Niño
On Wednesday alone, 21 new confirmed cases were reported, along with six deaths, mainly in Ituri and North Kivu provinces. Health officials said the pattern points to continued transmission in affected communities.
According to the Principal Secretary for Medical Services Ouma Oluga, recent disease outbreaks and global pandemics had exposed vulnerabilities that require sustained and deliberate action.
Public Health and Professional Standards, PS Mary Muthoni said the country is facing an urgent environmental health challenge driven by rising volumes of unmanaged garbage, weak disposal systems and harmful public behaviour in waste handling.