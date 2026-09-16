Ebola outbreak deepens in North Kivu as DR Congo records 7,200 cases
Olivier le Polain, head of the WHO's epidemiology and analytics response unit, said 7,200 cases and 3,475 deaths had been recorded in seven provinces as of September 12.
Olivier le Polain, head of the WHO's epidemiology and analytics response unit, said 7,200 cases and 3,475 deaths had been recorded in seven provinces as of September 12.
The outbreak, the country’s 17th, was detected in mid-May in the northeastern province of Ituri before spreading to remote and conflict-affected areas where healthcare infrastructure remains limited.
According to WHO data compiled from Congolese health authorities, 285 people have recovered from the disease, while another 304 suspected infections are still being investigated.
According to a report by the WHO Regional Office for Africa, the outbreak is being driven by continued transmission in hotspot health zones across Ituri and North Kivu provinces, a rise in community deaths and new infections spreading into areas that had not previously reported cases.
The new directive, announced by the government on Wednesday, applies to anyone leaving areas where Ebola cases have been reported and is intended to strengthen measures aimed at preventing further transmission of the disease.
On Wednesday alone, 21 new confirmed cases were reported, along with six deaths, mainly in Ituri and North Kivu provinces. Health officials said the pattern points to continued transmission in affected communities.
The outbreak is linked to the Bundibugyo strain of the Ebola virus and has now spread across 29 health zones in the eastern provinces of Ituri, North Kivu and South Kivu.
DR Congo’s Health Ministry says 71 new Ebola cases were confirmed within 24 hours, raising the total to 452. Most new cases are in Ituri and North Kivu, amid ongoing insecurity and weak health systems.