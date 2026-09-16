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Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Radio Generation Kenya

South Kivu

DRC says more than 300 killed in M23-held areas
Africa

DRC says more than 300 killed in M23-held areas

The government described the reported abuses as "crimes and serious violations of human rights and international humanitarian law committed against civilians" and accused M23 of continuing actions that have worsened the situation in areas under its control.

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