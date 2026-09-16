Ebola outbreak deepens in North Kivu as DR Congo records 7,200 cases
Olivier le Polain, head of the WHO's epidemiology and analytics response unit, said 7,200 cases and 3,475 deaths had been recorded in seven provinces as of September 12.
Olivier le Polain, head of the WHO's epidemiology and analytics response unit, said 7,200 cases and 3,475 deaths had been recorded in seven provinces as of September 12.
AFC-M23 said the preliminary number of deaths had reached 24, including 19 girls and five boys. Another 29 people were undergoing treatment at medical facilities in the area, with 21 of them admitted to intensive care.
The government described the reported abuses as "crimes and serious violations of human rights and international humanitarian law committed against civilians" and accused M23 of continuing actions that have worsened the situation in areas under its control.
MSF said DRC recorded more than 108,643 suspected measles cases between January and July 19, with 1,394 deaths reported.
According to a report by the WHO Regional Office for Africa, the outbreak is being driven by continued transmission in hotspot health zones across Ituri and North Kivu provinces, a rise in community deaths and new infections spreading into areas that had not previously reported cases.
Eastern DR Congo has endured decades of conflict and instability. The latest violence comes as government forces continue fighting the Rwandan-backed M23 rebel group in North and South Kivu, regions that are also grappling with an Ebola outbreak.
On Wednesday alone, 21 new confirmed cases were reported, along with six deaths, mainly in Ituri and North Kivu provinces. Health officials said the pattern points to continued transmission in affected communities.
The outbreak is linked to the Bundibugyo strain of the Ebola virus and has now spread across 29 health zones in the eastern provinces of Ituri, North Kivu and South Kivu.
In just two months (March and April 2025), ActionAid recorded 381 cases of sexual violence in North and South Kivu.
The floodwaters hit the village of Kasaba during a particularly fragile period for the country.