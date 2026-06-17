Coast
Kindiki urges urgent protection of oceans at first Africa-hosted global ocean summit
Deputy President, Kithure Kindiki stressed that the blue economy should be anchored on sustainability rather than exploitation
Deputy President, Kithure Kindiki stressed that the blue economy should be anchored on sustainability rather than exploitation
Kerry, founder of the Our Ocean Conference initiative, described the gathering as a milestone for the continent, noting that it is the first time a major international conference dedicated to oceans has been hosted in Africa