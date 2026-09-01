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Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Radio Generation Kenya

Wilson Airport

Senators reject Wilson Airport route change, demand action on 41 buildings
Nairobi

Senators reject Wilson Airport route change, demand action on 41 buildings

The issue centres on growing construction around Wilson Airport, which aviation authorities have been monitoring for more than a year. Regulators have warned that several high-rise developments in South C, Nairobi West and along the Lang’ata Road corridor have extended into protected airspace used by aircraft approaching and departing the airport.

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MPs flag slow progress in Sh1.4 billion Wilson Airport upgrade
Nairobi

MPs flag slow progress in Sh1.4 billion Wilson Airport upgrade

Officials from the State Department for Aviation and Aerospace, led by PS Teresia Mbaika, together with the Kenya Airports Authority management, told the committee that rehabilitation works on runways 14/32 and 07 were at 38 percent completion against a target of 40 percent.

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Skyward Express refutes failed landing claim
News

Skyward Express refutes failed landing claim

In a statement issued on Sunday, the airline clarified that the aircraft in question, a DHC-8 registered as 5Y-SMK, was not operating a scheduled commercial service but was instead involved in a routine crew training exercise.

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