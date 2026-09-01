Kenya Airports Authority (KAA) announces full resumption of normal flight operations
The authority urged passengers whose travel plans had been affected to remain in contact with their respective airlines for the latest flight information.
The authority urged passengers whose travel plans had been affected to remain in contact with their respective airlines for the latest flight information.
The service, launched on Wednesday, August 12, 2026, will operate four times a week — on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays — from Wilson Airport. The airline said fares will start from Sh9,000, with flights departing Nairobi at 11 am and arriving in Garissa at 11:50 am
Runway 07 is the main landing runway for commercial aircraft operating at Wilson Airport, with flights approaching through the BOMAS-Uhuru Gardens flight path.
The issue centres on growing construction around Wilson Airport, which aviation authorities have been monitoring for more than a year. Regulators have warned that several high-rise developments in South C, Nairobi West and along the Lang’ata Road corridor have extended into protected airspace used by aircraft approaching and departing the airport.
Officials from the State Department for Aviation and Aerospace, led by PS Teresia Mbaika, together with the Kenya Airports Authority management, told the committee that rehabilitation works on runways 14/32 and 07 were at 38 percent completion against a target of 40 percent.
Emergency teams secured the scene shortly after the incident and assisted in initial response efforts as aviation officials assessed the situation.
The vehicle was carrying four drums filled with jet fuel, each holding 200 litres, as it moved through the busy facility.
KCAA Director General Emile Arao told the Senate Standing Committee on Roads, Transportation, and Housing on Thursday that a review carried out by the authority identified a large number of structures that do not meet the required standards.
However, the Senator raised serious concerns about the airport’s preparedness to handle emergencies. He pointed out the absence of immediate rescue operations and emergency services, highlighting a lack of ambulances on site.
The aircraft, which had departed from Kisumu International Airport, went off the runway at around 2055HRS, according to a statement by the Kenya Airports Authority (KAA). Despite the alarming incident, all 39 passengers and crew members escaped without injury.
The aircraft, previously known as the Eurocopter AS350 B3e, belongs to the Ecureuil family, a series recognised across the world for its strength and flexibility in different environments.
In a statement issued on Sunday, the airline clarified that the aircraft in question, a DHC-8 registered as 5Y-SMK, was not operating a scheduled commercial service but was instead involved in a routine crew training exercise.
The facility, which handles over 120,000 aircraft movements each year, has drawn attention over the deteriorating state of its runways.
According to Omtatah, the site is part of a 120-metre-wide Trans-African Transport Corridor Road and Rail Reserve, already hosting the Southern Bypass.