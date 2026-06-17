Suspect arrested as police recover suspected bhanglong Vihiga Highway

Police in Vihiga County have arrested a suspect and recovered a consignment of suspected cannabis sativa following an intelligence-led operation along the Chavakali–Kapsabet Highway in Tiriki East Sub-County, as security agencies intensify efforts to curb drug trafficking along major transport routes.

The operation was carried out on Wednesday by officers from Cheptulu Police Station, who intercepted a vehicle in the Musasa area after acting on information received from intelligence sources. A search of the vehicle led to the recovery of several packages containing green plant material believed to be bhang.

According to police, the packages had been hidden in different sections of the vehicle in what investigators believe was an attempt to avoid detection while transporting the suspected narcotics through the busy highway corridor.

“Acting on credible intelligence, officers from Cheptulu Police Station mounted an operation along the Chavakali–Kapsabet Highway. They intercepted a vehicle at Musasa area and, upon conducting a thorough search, recovered several packages of green plant material wrapped in yellow cellotape and concealed in different sections of the vehicle. The substance is suspected to be cannabis sativa (bhang).”

The driver of the vehicle was arrested at the scene and taken into custody, where he remains as investigations continue. Police said he is awaiting further legal action linked to the alleged offence.

The recovered substance will be subjected to analysis to establish its exact nature. Detectives are also pursuing further investigations to determine whether the suspect has links to larger drug trafficking networks operating within the region.

Police said the operation forms part of ongoing efforts to disrupt narcotics supply routes connecting western Kenya to neighbouring counties and to dismantle criminal networks involved in the illegal trade.

The National Police Service praised members of the public for providing information that contributed to the successful operation.

“The National Police Service commends members of the public who continue to provide timely information that supports law enforcement efforts in combating drug trafficking and other criminal activities.”

Authorities have urged residents to remain alert and continue reporting suspicious activities that could help prevent the circulation of illegal drugs within communities.

Members of the public can report criminal activities through the nearest police station, emergency numbers 999 and 911, the toll-free #FichuaKwaDCI line 0800 722 203, or WhatsApp number 0709 570 000. Police noted that anonymous reporting channels remain available to encourage the sharing of information without fear of exposure or retaliation.

Security agencies said operations targeting drug trafficking along key transport corridors will continue as part of a broader strategy aimed at combating narcotics-related crime across the country.

Investigations into the incident remain ongoing, with the suspect still in custody pending the conclusion of inquiries and subsequent legal procedures.