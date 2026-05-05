PSC invites applications for over 100 roles in Government departments

The Public Service Commission has announced a major recruitment drive, advertising more than 100 vacancies across ministries and state departments in a move that opens up a wide range of job opportunities in government. The positions cut across senior leadership, technical, and entry-level roles in key sectors including housing, agriculture, ICT, and public administration.

In a notice published in MyGov on May 5, 2026, the Commission called on “qualified persons” to apply for the various posts, directing applicants to check full details on its official website. The recruitment spans multiple cadres and reflects one of the largest recent hiring efforts in the public sector.

The advertised positions include a mix of promotional roles, direct appointments, and entry-level openings, indicating a broad effort to strengthen staffing across government departments.

Among the top and promotional positions listed are Director, Assistant Director, Chief Superintending Engineer, and Senior Principal Superintending Architect. These roles are available in departments such as Housing and Urban Development, Livestock, Public Works, and Internal Security.

The Commission is also seeking to fill a range of technical and professional roles. These include engineers, quantity surveyors, lecturers, veterinary specialists, and laboratory technologists, pointing to demand for skilled personnel in specialised fields.

For entry-level applicants, opportunities are available in positions such as Trade Development Officer II, Co-operative Officer II, Information Officer I, Public Communication Officer I, and Photojournalist or Videographer roles. These jobs are spread across departments including Trade, Co-operatives, and Broadcasting and Telecommunications.

The Commission emphasized that all applications must be submitted online, stating that “interested and qualified persons are required to make their applications ONLINE through the Commission website.”

It set the deadline for submissions as May 28, 2026, at 5pm East African Time.

In its notice, the Commission reaffirmed its commitment to fair hiring practices, noting it is “committed to implementing the provisions of the Constitution… on fair competition and merit” while ensuring representation of Kenya’s diverse communities. It also encouraged “people with disabilities, the marginalized and the minorities” to apply.

At the same time, the Commission cautioned applicants against engaging in fraudulent activities during the recruitment process.

“It is a criminal offence to present or provide fake certificates/documents,” the notice stated, adding that “the Public Service Commission does not charge any fee for job applications, shortlisting, interviews [or] appointments.”

The recruitment comes at a time when demand for government jobs remains high, with the Commission stressing that the entire process will be conducted transparently and based strictly on merit.