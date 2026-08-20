Premier League 2026/27: Opening Weekend Fixtures
The 2026/27 English Premier League season kicks off tomorrow, August 21, 2026, with defending champions Arsenal hosting newly promoted Coventry City in the opening fixture at the Emirates Stadium
The 2026/27 English Premier League season kicks off tomorrow, August 21, 2026, with defending champions Arsenal hosting newly promoted Coventry City in the opening fixture at the Emirates Stadium
The FA’s Community Shield has been won by four different clubs over the last five editions, with Arsenal becoming the latest winner in 2026
Thomas Tuchel says he will decide late whether Declan Rice is fit to start England’s World Cup semi-final against Argentina after a stomach bug affected preparations for the Norway quarter-final.
Newly promoted Coventry City (the Sky Blues) will travel to defending champions Arsenal in the opening match of the 2026–27 Premier League season on Friday, August 21.
The appeal against the decision to grant Partey a Canadian visa for the World Cup failed, with court documents revealing that the initial visa application did not disclose the criminal charges he faces in the UK.
Thousands of officers were deployed to curb unrest that disrupted bus, train and rail services in the capital Paris.
Young featured in more than 180 matches for Aberdeen, becoming a key figure for the side before securing a move to Arsenal, where he continued to excel. His spell in London included helping the Gunners secure the FA Cup in 1979, adding silverware to an already respected career.
The 26-year-old midfielder was substituted in the first half of that match, and Arsenal later confirmed he would miss the current international window.
Arsenal left it late to claim a vital away win at St. James’ Park. Newcastle struck first through Nick Woltemade in the 34th minute after capitalizing on a defensive lapse.
Former Tottenham manager Postecoglou had not beaten Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta in the previous four matches they had faced each other in, with three losses and one draw.
The most recent and significant setback came with news that star defender William Saliba will miss several games after twisting his ankle during the warm-up for the recent match against Liverpool.
The 27-year-old joined the Gunners from Ligue 1 side Lille in September 2020 and has made 210 appearances in all competitions, becoming a key member of our defensive unit as well as scoring 20 goals.
According to reports, the keeper, who still belongs to Chelsea, has a release clause in his contract worth £5 million (Approximately Sh 877 million).
Thomas Partey was suspended for the first leg of that semi-final on Tuesday, but he comes back into the side in midfield, replacing Mikel Merino.
Arsenal won their last Champions League clash, beating Real Madrid 5-1 on aggregate in the quarters.