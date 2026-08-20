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Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Hard truths. Bold Insights. Real talk.

Radio Generation Kenya

Arsenal

Partey loses appeal, won’t play in Canada
World-Cup-2026

Partey loses appeal, won’t play in Canada

The appeal against the decision to grant Partey a Canadian visa for the World Cup failed, with court documents revealing that the initial visa application did not disclose the criminal charges he faces in the UK.

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Arsenal and Aberdeen great Willie Young dies at 73
Sports

Arsenal and Aberdeen great Willie Young dies at 73

Young featured in more than 180 matches for Aberdeen, becoming a key figure for the side before securing a move to Arsenal, where he continued to excel. His spell in London included helping the Gunners secure the FA Cup in 1979, adding silverware to an already respected career.

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EPL: Game week 6 round-up
Sports

EPL: Game week 6 round-up

Arsenal left it late to claim a vital away win at St. James’ Park. Newcastle struck first through Nick Woltemade in the 34th minute after capitalizing on a defensive lapse.

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