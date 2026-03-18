Glory Kathuri
Kenya real estate market tops global rankings, outpacing major economies
The findings, highlighted in a special report by Hassconsult, show that the return on investment in Kenya's housing market has appreciated at a faster rate than any of its international competitors.
Governor Orengo hails Ruto as Siaya launches transformative development projects
Speaking at the groundbreaking ceremony for the upgrade of Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Stadium, Orengo said the projects represented a milestone for Siaya and would have lasting benefits for the local economy.
Africa Esports Championship kicks off in Nairobi
This championship is being hailed as a new era for competitive mobile gaming in the country and a significant boost to Nairobi's burgeoning digital economy.
US faces rising prices, weakening jobs market ahead of fed meeting
The Department of Labour reported that the Consumer Price Index increased by 0.4% in August, pushed up mainly by higher housing and food costs.
KNH surgeons set for historic facial reconstruction on 7-year-old boy
What makes this operation particularly historic is the use of patient-specific implants designed to grow with him, a first-of-its-kind procedure on a child.
Arsenal injury crisis deepens ahead of Nottingham clash
The most recent and significant setback came with news that star defender William Saliba will miss several games after twisting his ankle during the warm-up for the recent match against Liverpool.
Probe launched after fire damages dormitory at Mumbuni Girls Secondary
Machakos Deputy County Commissioner David Rotich confirmed that no students sustained physical injuries. However, a few were treated for trauma at Machakos Level 5 Hospital before being released and taken back to the school.
Shifting trends set tone as New York Fashion Week begins
The official schedule from the Council of Fashion Designers of America features a blend of established industry giants and a fresh wave of emerging talent, all aiming to set the tone for the coming year.
Nyeri Golf Course hosts 19th leg of KCB East Africa Series
The tournament, a highlight on the regional golfing calendar, will see the first round tee off at 6:30 am on Saturday, September 14, 2025, followed by an afternoon session starting at 12:30 pm.
Museveni unveils locally-made firefighting vehicle 'Muliro Eater' to foreign envoys
Museveni describes the Muliro/Moto Eater as a revolutionary all-terrain solution designed to access challenging terrains where traditional fire engines cannot.
More children now obese than underweight- UNICEF
UNICEF Executive Director Catherine Russell stated that obesity is now a key aspect of malnutrition and requires urgent attention.
Shooter still at large after Trump ally and activist Charlie Kirk murdered
Authorities believe the fatal shot, which struck Kirk in the neck, was fired from a rooftop in a "targeted attack."