Clinical officers raise alarm over clinical officer reportedly missing after arrest
KUCO General Secretary and CEO Gibore Maroah said the union was informed about the arrest and later received reports that Wanjiru had been removed from the station.
KUCO General Secretary and CEO Gibore Maroah said the union was informed about the arrest and later received reports that Wanjiru had been removed from the station.
Speaking on Radio Generation on Monday, Njagi said his arrest by officers he identified as detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) began on the morning of June 24 in Kitengela.
Security checkpoints were mounted on major roads leading into the Nairobi Central Business District, Parliament and State House, where officers stopped vehicles, motorcycles and pedestrians for inspection before allowing them to proceed.
As part of the orders issued by the court, two mobile phones recovered from Njagi will be handed over to officers from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) for forensic examination.
Speaking during security inspections in Kitengela on Thursday, Kanja maintained that Kenya remained stable despite heightened tensions surrounding memorial activities marking the anniversary of the 2024 anti-government protests.
The initiative, launched by members of the Maa Unity Agenda in Kitengela on Sunday, comes amid fears of possible looting, violence and destruction of property similar to incidents witnessed during previous protests in parts of the county.
The arrests were confirmed by the Directorate of Criminal Investigations, which said the operations targeted networks moving narcotics across different parts of the country.
According to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), the case stems from a request by the Sacco Societies Regulatory Authority, which flagged suspected embezzlement and governance failures within the institution.
Political analyst Prof. Herman Manyora, on Radio Generation, dismissed claims that Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna is weak, saying his rise reflects ODM party engagement and electoral visibility.
The operation uncovered a sophisticated criminal network that combined insider knowledge from military members with civilian accomplices, raising concerns about security breaches within disciplined forces.
According to the company, the vehicle was “stopped by an irate mob of boda boda riders claiming that the conductor had pushed a passenger from the bus,” an allegation it said “came as a surprise to all on board.”
The examination confirmed that the bullet caused extensive trauma, including severe brain injury and a fractured spinal cord.
Later, Sifuna accused the government of backing the operation. He said the trouble began earlier in the day when their stage and sound equipment were damaged, before officers moved in again during the rally.