Jalang’o questions reach of Linda Mwananchi movement in Nairobi

Lang’ata MP Phelix Odiwuor has cast doubt on claims that Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna and Embakasi East MP Babu Owino are gaining political ground in the capital, saying their recent mobilisation efforts have not reshaped Nairobi’s political direction and insisting ODM still holds firm control.

Speaking during an interview with political analyst Herman Manyora on Friday night, June 19, 2026, Jalang’o said the political situation in Nairobi has not shifted in favour of emerging movements linked to the two leaders, despite increased activity in the opposition space.

The MP questioned the visibility of the Linda Mwananchi movement, which has been associated with Sifuna and Babu Owino, saying it has not created a strong presence in the city.

“I don’t feel Sifuna’s Linda Mwananchi wave in Nairobi,” he said.

He added that there has been little public political activity in the capital linked to the movement.

“I have not seen them hold a rally in Nairobi. In Nairobi, I just feel ODM.”

Jalang’o further argued that although both leaders were elected in Nairobi, most of their recent political engagements have been taking place outside the city.

“Both Sifuna and Babu Owino are Nairobi-elected leaders, and their strongholds would be Nairobi but their first options and all their meetings have been out of the city,” he said.

He also dismissed suggestions that the two could influence his political standing in Nairobi, saying he remains fully committed to the capital’s political space.

“Babu and Sifuna cannot make me run out of this city,” he said.

“We will be here; we will meet them.”

At the same time, the MP rejected claims that he is being used to counter Sifuna politically, saying such narratives are misplaced.

His remarks come as political activity continues to build across Nairobi, with leaders aligning themselves ahead of the 2027 General Election.

Sifuna and Babu Owino have recently been linked to efforts aimed at strengthening opposition unity through the Linda Mwananchi platform, with increased engagements and mobilisation drives in different parts of the country.

However, Jalang’o maintained that these efforts have not displaced ODM’s influence in the capital, arguing that the party still enjoys strong support across Nairobi despite emerging political formations.

“In Nairobi, I just feel ODM,” he said.

As the 2027 race takes shape, Nairobi remains a key battleground where competing political camps are working to expand their influence and secure voter support.

Jalang’o’s comments reflect the ongoing contest for dominance in the capital, where shifting alliances and rising political movements continue to test the strength of established party structures.