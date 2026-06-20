TSC proposes new system to speed up teacher promotions and end stagnation

For many teachers who have spent years stuck on the same job grade, relief may soon be on the way as a new proposal seeks to shorten promotion timelines and open up faster career growth within the profession.

The Teachers Service Commission is working on a new promotion framework that is expected to replace the current system, which has long been criticised for slow progression and for pushing teachers into administration roles as the main route to career growth.

The planned changes aim to introduce a clearer structure where teachers can advance either by staying in the classroom or by moving into leadership positions, without having to abandon teaching duties just to move up.

For years, promotion in the teaching service has been closely tied to administrative appointments, a setup that has forced many educators to leave classroom work in order to advance.

Under the current Career Progression Guidelines, it can take up to 30 years for a teacher to rise from Grade B5, the entry level, to Grade D5, the highest grade.

The system has ten levels, with movement from one stage to another often taking about three years.

This has meant that a large number of teachers only reach senior ranks near retirement, a situation that has affected morale and motivation in the profession.

The new proposal introduces two clear career routes. The first is the Classroom Teaching Pathway, which allows teachers to rise to the highest professional levels while still teaching.

The second is the Administrative Leadership Pathway, which focuses on management roles, school operations, and leadership duties.

Both routes are designed to ensure progression is not limited to administrative posts and to reward both teaching excellence and leadership responsibility.

Under the new structure, a unified grading system will be introduced, running from Teacher 9 at entry level to Teacher 1 at the highest rank.

Entry points will remain open to different qualification levels to ensure fairness, including certificate holders who are still eligible for recruitment into the profession.

Primary school teachers will begin at Teacher 9, while diploma holders entering secondary schools will start at Teacher 8.

Secondary school teachers with degree qualifications will generally enter at Teacher 7 and will automatically progress to Teacher 6 under a common promotion stage.

After that, movement through the ranks will depend more on performance, competence, and professional development rather than automatic time-based advancement.

For Teacher Training Colleges, most lecturers will enter at Teacher 5 and progress up to Teacher 1 depending on performance and experience.

The commission estimates that progression from Teacher 9 to Teacher 4 will take about 18 years under the proposed system, compared to about 30 years in the current structure.

A key change in the proposal is that academic qualifications will mainly determine entry into the profession but will not continue acting as barriers once a teacher is employed and registered.

The commission says this is meant to ensure that growth within the service is guided by performance and professional development rather than academic thresholds after recruitment.

“Once a teacher has been employed, registered and issued with a teaching number, the entry requirements for the profession are complete. After that, entry qualifications should not hinder career progression within the service,” said Mr Oyucho.

Under the plan, primary school teachers will continue to progress using their initial training qualification, but they will be required to obtain a degree to move from Teacher level 4 to Teacher level 3, a stage linked to principalship roles.

Curriculum Support Officers have also been placed on a structured path starting at Teacher 3 level in recognition of their supervisory role over school administrators.

The commission says this change is aimed at correcting inconsistencies in the current system, where some officers supervise principals but are placed on lower job grades.

TSC says the overall goal of the proposed reforms is to create a fairer, faster, and more flexible system that reduces stagnation while recognising both classroom teaching and leadership as equal and rewarding career paths